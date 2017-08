VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd - Monthly Report

18 August 2017

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (the "Company")

Monthly Report

The VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (VOF) monthly report for the period ending 31 July 2017has today been issued by VinaCapital Investment Management Ltd, the investment manager of the Company. Electronic copies of the report have been emailed to shareholders and can also be downloaded from theCompany'swebsite athttp://vof-fund.com/report/.

Copies of the report will also be available, free of charge from the offices of VinaCapital Investment Management Ltd, 17/F, Sun Wah Tower, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, for a period of 30 days from the date of this announcement.