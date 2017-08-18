DSM - Repurchase of Shares (14 - 17 August 2017)

HEERLEN, The Netherlands, August 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Royal DSM, a global science-based company active in health, nutrition and materials, has repurchased 100,017 of its own shares in the period from 14 August 2017 up to and including 17 August 2017 at an average price of €63.21. This is in accordance with the repurchase, covering existing option plans and stock dividends, announced on 14 August 2017. The consideration of this repurchase was €6.3 million.

Royal DSM is a global science-based company active in health, nutrition and materials. By connecting its unique competences in life sciences and materials sciences DSM is driving economic prosperity, environmental progress and social advances to create sustainable value for all stakeholders simultaneously. DSM delivers innovative solutions that nourish, protect and improve performance in global markets such as food and dietary supplements, personal care, feed, medical devices, automotive, paints, electrical and electronics, life protection, alternative energy and bio-based materials. DSM and its associated companies deliver annual net sales of about €10billion with approximately 25,000 employees. The company is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be found at http://www.dsm.com.

