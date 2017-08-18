sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 18.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 560 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

62,86 Euro		-0,66
-1,04 %
WKN: A0JLZ7 ISIN: NL0000009827 Ticker-Symbol: DSM2 
Aktie:
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
1-Jahres-Chart
DSM NV Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DSM NV 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
62,78
62,86
10:04
62,80
62,82
10:04
18.08.2017 | 09:01
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

DSM - Repurchase of Shares (14 - 17 August 2017)

HEERLEN, The Netherlands, August 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Royal DSM, a global science-based company active in health, nutrition and materials, has repurchased 100,017 of its own shares in the period from 14 August 2017 up to and including 17 August 2017 at an average price of 63.21. This is in accordance with the repurchase, covering existing option plans and stock dividends, announced on 14 August 2017. The consideration of this repurchase was 6.3 million.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160803/395298LOGO )

For more detailed information see 'Daily transaction details 1.6m Share Repurchase Program announced 14 Aug 2017'.

DSM - Bright Science. Brighter Living.'

Royal DSM is a global science-based company active in health, nutrition and materials. By connecting its unique competences in life sciences and materials sciences DSM is driving economic prosperity, environmental progress and social advances to create sustainable value for all stakeholders simultaneously. DSM delivers innovative solutions that nourish, protect and improve performance in global markets such as food and dietary supplements, personal care, feed, medical devices, automotive, paints, electrical and electronics, life protection, alternative energy and bio-based materials. DSM and its associated companies deliver annual net sales of about €10billion with approximately 25,000 employees. The company is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be found at http://www.dsm.com.

Or find us on:

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/DSMcompany

Twitter: http://twitter.com/#!/DSM

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/3108

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/dsmcompany

For more information:
DSM Corporate Communications
Stephen Hufton
tel. +31(0)45-5785782017
e-mail media.contacts@dsm.com

DSM Investor Relations
Dave Huizing
tel. +31(0)45-5782864
e-mail investor.relations@dsm.com


PRN NLD


© 2017 PR Newswire