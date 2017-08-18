Electrolux Partners With Sustainability Festival - The Stockholm Act

STOCKHOLM, Aug 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux is proud to be a contributing partner of the inaugural The Stockholm Act; a festival beginning August 21 to raise awareness for sustainable development towards 2030. Hosting a wide range of events in Stockholm during one week, Electrolux will work with partners to showcase initiatives related to sustainable cooking, reducing food waste and caring for clothes.

The Stockholm Act brings together people from politics, business, science and art to explore steps to build a more sustainable world - with action needed toward the 'Agenda 2030' to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals signed by all United Nations (UN) members in 2015.

Sustainability is a core part of the Electrolux business strategy and supports the company's purpose to 'Shape living for the better'. Electrolux sustainability framework comprises nine promises in three key areas, addressing many of the UN Sustainability Goals. With the events organized during The Stockholm Act, Electrolux will highlight and raise awareness mainly about goals 2 (Zero Hunger) and 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

Electrolux Head of Sustainability Affairs Henrik Sundström said: "Partnering with The Stockholm Act is a great opportunity to jointly raise awareness of the UN goals and build a more sustainable future. Through showcasing our own sustainability initiatives, we hope to contribute to learnings that help drive sustainable development towards 2030 at both a local and global level."

Events by or with Electrolux during The Stockholm Act include:

- A taste-along with Tasteology, a mini-documentary series deconstructing the concept of taste from a fresh perspective. More info.

- A Transformation Talk on Electrolux journey to work more with partners in the area of social engagement. Electrolux representatives discuss this together with partners Worldchefs, AIESEC and Stockholm City Mission. More info.

- Waste Tasting - a unique dinner experience aiming to inspire and educate around food waste to make a change for the better. The dinner also includes a short panel discussion with spokespeople from Stockholm's food waste scene and will be the premiere for a mini-documentary around food waste. More info.

- A Care & Repair Station together with Houdini, aiming to educating around sustainability and how to better care for your clothes. More info.

- The Zero Waste Market in collaboration with the Stockholm City Mission, shedding light on sustainable consumption patterns. Smoothies made by vegan chef Sebastian Schauermann using rescued fruits and vegetables and other sample treats made of donated surplus food will be served for free. More info.

- A smoothie pop-up bar installed by Electrolux on the topic of how to reduce food waste. The smoothies will be served by Eat Easier, a startup run by three high school students. Food will be provided by Sopköket, a startup offering gourmet catering and school meals made out of rescued food and providing jobs for youths and long-term employees. More info.

For further information, please contact Electrolux Press Hotline, +46-8-657-65-07.

