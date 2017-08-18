The Rocky Mountain Institute's new report Positive Disruption describes pathways for the global economy to mitigate serious global warming through accelerated adoption of renewable energy, the transformation of our energy and transportation system, and improved management of agriculture, forestry, and other land-uses. Staying below two degrees Celsius of warming is not just possible the report argues but practical given the accelerating declines in the cost of renewable energy.

Whether they are images of polar bears straddling thinning ice sheets or the ghostly whiteness of bleached coral, signs of climate change rarely inspire hope. The optimism after the signing of the Paris Climate Accords was quickly dashed as President Trump withdrew the world's second largest emitter from the agreement.

Even if all signatories met their emissions targets, the latest UN Emissions Gap report showed that the world would still be heading for a temperature rise between 2.9 to 3.4 °C by 2100. Moreover, many experts doubt whether any serious changes to the energy system can occur within the necessary timeframe.

Positive Disruption, a recent report from the Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI), argues that such pessimism is "both dangerous and wrong - dangerous because despair undercuts the will to act, and wrong because this view does not take into account events already taking place that indicate a possible pathway to a rapid energy transition." The report argues that staying below 2°C is both practical and possible given the adoption trends in renewable energy.

The report lays out five scenarios based on recent advancements in renewable energy and efficiency as well as changes in land use.

Figure 1 from the report shows that all scenarios modeled from the most conservative to most aggressive keep global temperatures well below 2 °C.

The centerpiece of the report involves the continued exponential growth in solar and wind adoption as the technologies reach scale.

Failing conventional wisdom

The report argues that history is full of examples of experts underestimating the speed of the technological transition. One example mentioned in the report discusses how AT&T commissioned McKinsey & Company in 1980 to predict cell phone usage over the next twenty years. McKinsey estimated that only 900,000 people in the US would have a cellphone in 2000, less than 1% of the 109 million who actually had ...

