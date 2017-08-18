Metsä Board Corporation Stock Exchange Release 18 August 2017 at 1.15 pm EEST



Moody's Investors Service has upgraded Metsä Board's Corporate Family Rating (CFR) by one notch from Ba2 to Ba1. At the same time, Moody's upgraded Metsä Board's EUR 225 million senior unsecured bond, that matures on 2019, from Ba2 to Ba1. The outlook on the ratings is stable.



The upgrade does not have an impact on Metsä Board's current annual financing costs.



METSÄ BOARD CORPORATION



Further information: Jussi Noponen, CFO, tel. +358 10 465 4913 Katri Sundström, VP, Investor Relations, tel. +358 (0)400 976 333



www.metsaboard.com



Metsä Board is a leading European producer of premium fresh fibre paperboards including folding boxboards, food service boards and white kraftliners. Our lightweight paperboards are developed to provide better, safer and more sustainable solutions for consumer goods as well as retail-ready and food service applications. We work together with our customers on a global scale to innovate solutions for better consumer experiences with less environmental impact. The pure fresh fibres Metsä Board uses are a renewable resource, traceable to origin in sustainably managed northern forests.



The global sales network of Metsä Board supports customers worldwide, including brand owners, retailers, converters and merchants. In 2016, the company's sales totalled EUR 1.7 billion, and it has approximately 2,500 employees. Metsä Board, part of Metsä Group, is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.