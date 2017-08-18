Global $30.47 Billion In-Vehicle Infotainment Market 2017 - Forecasts to 2022 - Harman, Panasonic, Continental and Clarion Dominates the Market

DUBLIN, August 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "In-Vehicle Infotainment Market by Component, Type, Service, Operating System, Connectivity, Electric & ICE Vehicle & Region - Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The in-vehicle infotainment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.79% from 2017 to 2022 and is expected to reach USD 30.47 Billion by 2022

The market growth can be attributed to the increase in vehicle production and sale of premium and luxury cars. Additionally, increasing penetration of infotainment systems in low and mid segment cars along with telematics mandates in specific regions will drive the demand for in-vehicle infotainment systems.

The global in-vehicle infotainment market is segmented, by component, into infotainment unit, control panel, head-up display, and telematics control unit. The infotainment unit is estimated to be the largest market during the forecast period with passenger cars as the predominant vehicle type. This can be attributed to the high installation rate of infotainment systems in passenger cars and increasing production of passenger cars in several countries.

The U.S. accounts for one of the highest demands for in-vehicle infotainment systems. The installation rate is high, and the total demand for in-vehicle infotainment systems is expected to rise with the increase in vehicle production. As a result, the North American region is estimated to be the largest market for in-vehicle infotainment systems by 2022.



The North American market is primarily driven by the demand in the U.S. This is primarily due to the high demand for premium vehicles, which in turn results in high demand for in-vehicle infotainment systems. North America is a key market for embedded infotainment systems as many consumers prefer software and networking that is built into the infotainment unit. Additionally, the high disposable income of the people is driving the growth of embedded infotainment market in the region.

Factors restraining the growth of the market are fluctuating raw material prices and high R&D cost. The innovations require technological advancements, which incur heavy cost and hinder the R&D development.

The in-vehicle infotainment market is dominated by players such as HARMAN International (U.S.), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Continental AG (Germany) and Clarion (Japan). HARMAN International is one of the leading players in the in-vehicle infotainment market.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 In-Vehicle Infotainment System - Product Analysis



6 In-Vehicle Infotainment System - Supply Chain Analysis



7 In-Vehicle Infotainment System Market, By Component & Vehicle Type



8 In-Vehicle Infotainment System Market for Electric Vehicles, By Component & Region



9 In-Vehicle Infotainment System Market, By Form Factor & Region



10 In-Vehicle Infotainment System Market, By Services & Region



11 In-Vehicle Infotainment System Market, By Operating System & Region



12 In-Vehicle Infotainment System Market, By Connectivity & Region



13 Geographic Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape



15 Company Profiles



Alpine Electronics Inc.

Clarion

Continental AG

Delphi Automotive LLP

Denso Corporation

Garmin Ltd.

Harman International

Jvckenwood Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Pioneer Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Tomtom International BV

Visteon Corporation

