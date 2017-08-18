Nasdaq will on the 22nd of August 2017 list one new Mortgage Bond Futures for trading and clearing.



The new contract is called 30YMBFZ7 and will expire on the 28th of December 2017.



See more details in the attachment.



For further information concerning this exchange notice, please contact Poul-Erik Egeberg at tel +45 3377 0361 or e-mail poul.erikegeberg@nasdaq.com.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=641938