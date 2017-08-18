The following information is based on a press release from Getinge AB (Getinge) published on August 18, 2017 and may be subject to change.



The board of Directors of Getinge, based on the authorization granted by Extraordinary General Meeting on August 15, 2017, has resolved on a rights issue whereby shareholders are entitled to one (1) new shares for every seven (7) shares held. The scheduled Ex-date is August 24, 2017. The subscription price is SEK 127.00 per share. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Getinge (GETIB).



For further information, please see the attached file.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=641944