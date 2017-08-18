sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global LTE Small Cell Benchmark Study (LTE-TDD) 2017 - Focus on Specifically Mini-Macro Cell Sites and the Sprint Magic Box

DUBLIN, August 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Signals Ahead: LTE Small Cell Benchmark Study (LTE-TDD)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

In this Signals Ahead report, we provide results from our independent and in-depth analysis of LTE small cells, specifically mini-macro cell sites and the Sprint "Magic Box," which is essentially a repeater-like solution that leverages a B41 radio channel for the backhaul and a separate B41 radio channel for the access network.

Our Approach

We tested the Sprint LTE-TDD network in NewYork City and at the SRG Global Headquarters in Minnesota. We used two Galaxy S7 smartphones with one smartphone locked to a macro EARFCN(radio channel) and the other smartphone locked to the mini-macro / MagicBox EARFCN.

The Results

Although much is made about the use of small cells to improve coverage - especially the Sprint Magic Box - we determined that the biggest benefit associated with both small cell configurations was their impact on overall network efficiency due to the much higher SINR these solutions delivered. We quantify the benefits, both for network efficiency as well as the benefit to consumers.

Key Topics Covered:


1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Key Observations

3.0 Mini-Macro

4.0 Magic Box
4.1 New York City
4.2 SRG Global Headquarters

5.0 Test Methodology

6.0 Final Thoughts

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/thxh8m/signals_ahead

Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




