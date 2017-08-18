Pro-Trader Daily: Featured Company News - Sunworks to Construct 1.4 MW Solar Project for Los Altos School District

Research Desk Line-up: NVIDIA Post Earnings Coverage

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a look at the latest corporate events and news making the headlines for Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW), following which we have published a free report that can be viewed by signing up at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=SUNW. The Company announced on August 16, 2017, its plan for the construction of a new 1.4 MW solar power project across nine elementary and middle school locations in the Los Altos School District (LASD). Sunworks' in-house construction team will undertake the management of all of the engineering, procurement, and construction for this project. For immediate access to our complimentary reports, including today's coverage, register for free now at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

Discover more of our free reports coverage from other companies within the Semiconductor - Specialized industry. Pro-TD has currently selected NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) for due-diligence and potential coverage as the Company reported on August 10, 2017, its financial results for Q2 FY18 which ended on July 30, 2017. Tune in to our site to register for a free membership, and be among the early birds that get our report on NVIDIA when we publish it.

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on SUNW; also brushing on NVDA. Go directly to your stock of interest and access today's free coverage at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=SUNW

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=NVDA

LASD selected ForeFront Power through a competitive process to provide the turn-key solar power systems, which further contracted Sunworks, based on its proven record of superiority and unmatched experience in commercial and industrial solar project installation, as well as an exceptional track record in the California public sector.

Benefits of Sunworks' Solar System Installation

Significant energy cost savings: The solar power project will assist LASD in reducing energy costs and establish a definitive, long-term pricing structure that relieves the schools electricity budget burdens.

The solar power project will assist LASD in reducing energy costs and establish a definitive, long-term pricing structure that relieves the schools electricity budget burdens. Production of energy to offset carbon dioxide emissions: Each of the school's solar parking canopy area will be integrated with solar panels, resulting in the production of enough energy to offset 1,476 metric tons of annual carbon dioxide emissions.

Each of the school's solar parking canopy area will be integrated with solar panels, resulting in the production of enough energy to offset 1,476 metric tons of annual carbon dioxide emissions. Allow view of greenhouse gas savings: All nine school lobbies will be fitted with a display monitor that will allow students, staff, and visitors to view greenhouse gas savings in real-time.

Project in LASD Represents Sunworks' Largest Public Works Project to Date

Chief Executive Officer of Sunworks, Chuck Cargile, mentioned that the Company, together with ForeFront Power, is excited to help LASD optimize their energy costs and establish a more accurate, monthly power payment schedule. The savings realized at each of the nine locations will allow redirecting the funds for educational program initiatives that directly benefit the students. The positive results will help tomorrow's generation understand the positive impact that sustainable energy has on the environment.

Cargile further added that this solar power project in LASD represents the Company's largest public works project to date. Sunworks is confident that its relationship with ForeFront Power will lead to additional public works projects and advance its efforts to expand the presence in this large and growing market.

Sunworks' Recent Solar Projects

On July 27, 2017, Sunworks announced a new 665 kW solar power construction project for Togninali Farms, a 3rd generation tomato farm in Stockton, California.

On August 01, 2017, the Company signed an agreement with The Wiseman Co., a leading commercial real estate holdings firm, to install a 370 kilowatt (kW) solar system at Fairfield, California.

About Sunworks, Inc.

Incorporated in 1983, Sunworks has emerged as a premier provider of solar power solutions for both consumers and businesses. The Company is committed to quality construction practices that always exceed industry standards and uphold our ideals of ethics and safety. Headquartered in Roseville, California, Sunworks is a member of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA).

About ForeFront Power

ForeFront Power is a leading solar power developer, and has more than a decade of renewable industry experience, serving business, public sector, and wholesale power customers around the world. The Company has developed over 800 MW of capacity across more than 1,000 projects, targeted on assisting public sector agencies and C&I firms to deliver the most impactful behind-the-meter, off-site, and wholesale solutions. ForeFront Power is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsui & Co., Ltd., a global energy infrastructure and investment leader.

Last Close Stock Review

On Thursday, August 17, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $1.66, marginally down 0.60% from its previous closing price of $1.67. A total volume of 31.01 thousand shares have exchanged hands. Sunworks' stock price surged 16.08% in the last three months. At Thursday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $38.38 million.

Pro-Trader Daily:

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily