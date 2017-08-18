In Argentina's new renewable energy tender, solar came in second with the quota of 450 MW.

As part of the RenovAr program initiated last year, Argentinian authorities have launched a new renewable energy tender comprising 1.2 GW of projects, of which 450 MW have been set aside for solar PV.

In the tender announced in a resolution published in the Official Gazette, authorities will also seek to award 550 MW wind, 100 MW biomass, 35 MW biogas, 15 MW biogas from landfills and 50 MW small hydropower capacity.

The RenovAr program was initiated last year with the Round 1 and 1.5 tenders, in which more than 2.5 GW were awarded in renewable energy projects, around 900 ...

