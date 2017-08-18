

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Nutritional company USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA) said it will be expanding in four European countries beginning mid-year 2018. The company noted that the new markets - Romania, Germany, Italy and Spain - will increase its global footprint to 24 from 20 markets worldwide.



USANA CEO Kevin Guest said, 'This expansion is a great way for us to impact the health of even more individuals in Europe, which is in-line with our ultimate goal of creating the healthiest family on earth.'



These new European markets will be supported by both in-country Field Development Managers and by USANA's European headquarters in Paris, France. Currently, all four markets are open to Preferred Customers.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX