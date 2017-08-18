XPO Logistics, Inc.: XPO Logistics Honors Driver William Henderson for Three Million Accident-Free Miles

GREENWICH, Conn. - August 18, 2017 - XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), one of the largest providers of less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation in North America, has recognized professional driver William Henderson for surpassing three million miles on the road without a preventable accident.

On August 17, 2017, Henderson was honored at XPO's Savannah, Ga., service center in a ceremony attended by public officials. Dignitaries included Carl Gilliard, a member of the Georgia House of Representatives for District 162; Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher; and Captain Jeremy Vickery of the Georgia State Patrol. Representative Gilliard presented Henderson with the Outstanding Georgia Citizen award.

Tony Brooks, president of the LTL business for XPO Logistics, said, "Bill has set an example for all drivers in our industry by achieving a perfect safety record of three million consecutive, accident-free miles. We thank him for upholding our XPO values, and commend him for this exceptional milestone."

XPO is a global leader in transportation and logistics and the second largest provider of LTL service in North America. The company has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for 2017. Its commercial driving schools provide students with free tuition, income while training, and a quality driving career upon graduation. For more information, visit the careers page (http://xpo.com/work-for-us/driver-jobs) on the company's website.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 31 countries, with over 90,000 employees and 1,435 locations. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods more efficiently throughout their supply chains. The company has two reporting segments: transportation and logistics, and within these segments, its business is well diversified by geographies, verticals and types of service. XPO's corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters is in Lyon, France. www.xpo.com (http://www.xpo.com/).

