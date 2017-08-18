Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 5 warrant(s) issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc with effect from 2017-08-21. The warrant(s) will be listed on STO Warrants.



Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.



Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7050



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=641961