The company announces the following unaudited data

as at 17 August 2017 - Using BID Valuations

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value 1346.23 p

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value* 1330.32 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value 1369.85 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value* 1353.95 p

*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,

source: Interactive Data

