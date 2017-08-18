Global ecommerce provider is shortlisted for Best Agency

Digital River, Inc., a leading global provider of Commerce-as-a-Service solutions, announced it is a finalist for the Ecommerce Awards for Excellence. The company, which has a performance-driven, digital marketing agency called MarketForce, is a finalist for Best Agency Ecommerce Design, Creative, Marketing, Social Media, PR. Digital River earned its spot on a UK award finalist list for its work partnering with a trio of its high-tech clients to deliver profitable ecommerce results through integrated emarketing campaigns. For its clients, Digital River exceeded target expectations with campaigns that grew a subscriber base, expanded a European affiliate marketing network, and revived a global emarketing program to positive growth rates.

"Intelligent digital strategies keep brands connected to their customers. Through our MarketForce agency, we go the extra mile to understand how, when and where online shoppers make buying decisions as well as deliver targeted campaigns that accelerate ecommerce growth," said Jason Nyhus, vice president of global marketing and communications for Digital River. "We are honoured that our work as an agency partner has earned us recognition by the judges of the Ecommerce Awards for Excellence."

Now in their ninth year, the Ecommerce Awards have consistently broken new ground in highlighting some of the very best online retailers, online companies, agencies, innovations, products and campaigns the ecommerce industry has to offer. This year's winners will be announced at The Ecommerce Awards ceremony on Sept. 27, 2017, at the Marriott Grosvenor Square Hotel, London. Find out more: http://www.ecommerceawards.london/

