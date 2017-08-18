F-Secure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 18 August 2017 at 16.00 (EEST)



F-Secure Corporation has been informed on 18 August 2017 that Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company has decreased their holdings in F-Secure below 5%.



According to the notification Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company owns 3,470,660 shares, which corresponds to 2,19% of the outstanding number of shares and voting rights in the company.



According to the previous notification, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company owned 5.2% of the outstanding number of shares and voting rights in the company.



