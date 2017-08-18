Golar LNG Partners L.P.: Golar LNG Partners L.P. 2017 Annual General Meeting

Further to the press release of July 5, 2017 giving notice that the Golar LNG Partners LP 2017 Annual General Meeting will be held on September 27, 2017, a copy of the Notice of Annual Meeting of Limited Partners and associated information including the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F can be found on our website at http://www.golarlngpartners.com (http://www.golarlngpartners.com/) and in the attachments below.
Golar LNG Partners LP
Hamilton, Bermuda
August 18, 2017
2016 Annual Report 20-F (http://hugin.info/147317/R/2127883/812647.pdf)
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Golar LNG Partners L.P. via Globenewswire