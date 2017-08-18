sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Elanders AB: Elanders AB: Elanders makes changes in business area e-Commerce Solutions' management

Martin Lux, responsible for business area e-Commerce Solutions, is leaving Elanders and its Group Management with immediate effect. Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO of Elanders, will take over responsibility for the business area for the time being.
"Martin Lux and we do not agree on strategy concerning the future of e-Commerce Solutions," states Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO of Elanders.
For further questions, please contact
Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50
This information is information that Elanders AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 15:00 CET on 18 August 2017.
2017-08-18 Elanders Press release (http://hugin.info/1053/R/2127972/812704.pdf)


Source: Elanders AB via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)