Herald Finance: 3 Trending Stocks To Watch On Friday Pre-Market

CORAL GABLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2017 / With tensions between the U.S. and North Korea starting to ease, new concerns have surfaced after the recent attacks in Barcelona on Thursday. During Thursday afternoon trading hours markets traded lower after the announcement on top media outlets that a terrorist attack occurred in Barcelona Spain leaving 13 dead and over 100 injured. On Friday morning, pre-market continued to see shakiness, though here are three stocks to watch that are trending pre-market.

Medical Imaging Corp. (MEDD) is a provider of comprehensive medical imaging services to patients and client hospitals in the U.S. & Canada. The company has seen an increase in trading activity this week, seeing a price per share upward swing of 52.63%, from lows on Monday (8/14/17) of $0.0701 to highs on Thursday (8/17/17) of $0.107. The stock also saw its highest volume-trading day of the year on Tuesday (8/15/17).

In a press release the company released in June, Mitch Geisler CEO at Medical Imaging stated, "Part of our commitment in providing optimum imaging for our patients, is to ensure we offer the latest technology available and meeting or exceeding government guidelines," he continued. "We are pleased that this part is now complete and we can now focus on the next phase of equipment upgrades." Full Report on (MEDD) Here

DryShips, Inc. (DRYS) a diversified owner of ocean going cargo vessels that operate around the globe, has been trending this whole trading week. The stock has seen a swing of 17.89% from lows on Monday at $2.85 to highs during Friday's pre-market session of $3.36.

MagneGas Corporation (NASDAQ: MNGA) is a leading clean technology company in the renewable resources and environmental solutions industries, announced on Friday pre-market preliminary financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2017.

Ermanno Santilli, CEO of MagneGas, stated, "We experienced a 50.1% increase in metal cutting fuel revenue in the second quarter of 2017 versus the same period last year. This compares favorably the industry growth rate of just 2-3%. Our growth in this segment is primarily due to the successful expansion into two new markets, which have begun to deliver consistent and scaled revenues for the Company in 2017."

MNGA is trending pre-market on Friday as the stock has seen a price movement of 27.27% from lows of $0.55 to pre-market highs of $0.70. The company is set to host their investor call today (8/18/17) at 11:30EST.

For free up to the minute financial news updates, text keyword HFNEWS to 474747.

About HeraldFinance.com

HeraldFinance.com ("HF") is owned by MAD Media Publishing LLC, a Nevada corporation. HF produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. HF has not been compensated: an affiliate company of HF, MIDAM VENTURES LLC, has been compensated $150,000 by a non-affiliate 3rd party for a period beginning 8/8/2017 and ending 9/7/2017 to publicly disseminate information about MEDD. We own zero shares.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither HF nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://www.HeraldFinance.com/.

NO WARRANTY

HF, the Author, and the Reviewer (collectively referred to as the "Publishers") are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted by the Publishers whatsoever for any direct, indirect, or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. The Publishers expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise, arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, the Publishers do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

Contact:

editor@heraldfinance.com

SOURCE: HeraldFinance.com