Enterprise Content Management Market 2017-2023 with Adobe., Everteam, Fabasoft, Hyland Software, IBM, Laserfiche, Microsoft, Open Text, Oracle and Xerox Dominating

The Enterprise Content Management Market is expected to attain a market size of $79.9 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period

Enterprise Content Management (or ECM) is solution that is designed address an organization's documents management needs. Data such as Word documents, Excel spreadsheets, PDFs and scanned images are managed efficiently and access is granted only to the right people when needed. The major reason to implement ECM solutions is to address business gaps, and promote business growth. Streamlining data significantly contributes in the empowerment of the workflow.



The growing need for regulatory content management and growing need to mitigate risk are some of the factors that have led to the growth of the Enterprise Content Management market. Consumer and goods, government, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, IT and telecom, and transportation and logistics are the major verticals that have significantly contributed to the growth of the ECM market.



Key companies profiled in the report include Adobe Systems Inc., Everteam, Fabasoft, Hyland Software, Inc., IBM Corporation, Laserfiche, Microsoft Corporation, Open Text Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and Xerox Corporation.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Scope & Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Overview



4. Global Enterprise Content Management Market



5. Global Enterprise Content Management Market by Business Function



6. Global Enterprise Content Management Market by Organization Size



7. Global Enterprise Content Management Market by Deployment Type



8. Global Enterprise Content Management Market by Vertical



9. Global Enterprise Content Management Market by Region



10. Competitive Study



11. Company Profiles



Adobe Systems Inc.

Everteam

Fabasoft

Hyland Software, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Laserfiche

Microsoft Corporation

Open Text Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Xerox Corporation

