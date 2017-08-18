CSM Bakery Solutions and 3D Systems Announce Agreement to Bring 3D Print Designs to the Food Industry

Printing Unique Designs with Sugar and Other Ingredients

ATLANTA and ROCK HILL, South Carolina, Aug. 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --CSM Bakery Solutions, a global leader in bakery ingredients, products and services, and 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD), the originator of 3D printing and solutions, today announced they reached an agreement to collaborate in the development, sale, and distribution of 3D printers, products and materials for the food industry.

The global agreement allows the two industry leaders to join forces to bring innovative and creative 3D printed culinary products to the market. CSM will support the development of and have exclusive rights to utilize 3D Systems' ChefJet Pro 3D printer for high-resolution, colorful food products for the professional culinary environment.

"We are very excited about what this opportunity can mean for the food industry," said CSM's President and CEO, Marianne Kirkegaard.

"Our agreement with 3D Systems has the potential to re-shape the food industry," she said."Across a number of industries, 3D printing has helped transform industries and there's every reason to think the same can be true for the food industry. We are excited to partner and continue to expand capabilities and culinary opportunitieswith their platform."

Vyomesh Joshi, 3D Systems President and CEO, expressed similar optimism about the agreement.

"Our extensive and versatile portfolio of materials addresses the widest range of applications and performance in 3D printing - from culinary to industrial," he said. "As we continue to drive innovation and explore strategic partnerships with industry leaders, our partnership with CSM is a perfect fit to leverage our technology and capabilities to expand applications and materials."

The partnership enables collaborative R&D, engineering, design, and printer development focused on specific sourcing, food product development and go-to-market plans. After careful analysis and extensive discussions, planning, and market research, CSM and 3D Systems have formalized this agreement and are beginning the work to bring prototypes to the market.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this press release that are not historical in nature are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, among others, expectations regarding the impact and success of the strategic partnership between 3D Systems and CSM Bakery Solutions and the ability to bring culinary 3D products and designs to the market, through this collaboration or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as those described in 3D Systems' and CSM Bakery Solutions periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as other factors, that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results will be achieved. This information is provided as of the date of this release, and 3D Systems and CSM Bakery Solutions undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements made by management or on its behalf, whether as a result of new information, future events or any other reason.

About CSM Bakery Solutions

CSM Bakery Solutions is a global leader in bakery ingredients, products and services for retail and food service markets as well as artisan and industrial bakeries. CSM serves more than 45,000 customers in 100-plus countries and offers a broad portfolio of well-recognized brands providing specialized ingredients(dry mixes, fillings, icings, glazes, mélange, toppings, batter, frozen dough and more) and finished products (cakes, donuts, muffins, brownies, cookies, specialty bread, viennoiserie and more).CSM's mosaic of heritage bakery brands includes some of the industry's most trusted names: Brill, Henry & Henry, MeisterMarken, Multifoods, and Waldkorn, to name but a few.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems provides comprehensive 3D products and services, including 3D printers, print materials, on-demand manufacturing services and digital design tools. Its ecosystem supports advanced applications from the product design shop to the factory floor to the operating room. 3D Systems' precision healthcare capabilities include simulation, Virtual Surgical Planning, and printing of medical and dental devices as well as patient-specific surgical instruments. As the originator of 3D printing and a shaper of future 3D solutions, 3D Systems has spent its 30-year history enabling professionals and companies to optimize their designs, transform their workflows, bring innovative products to market and drive new business models.

