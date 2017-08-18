HONKARAKENNE OYJ Stock Exchange Release 18 August 2017 at 5:00 p.m.



HONKARAKENNE: NOTICE PURSUANT TO THE FINNISH SECURITIES MARKET ACT, CHAPTER 9, SECTION 5



Honkarakenne Oyj has received the following notification pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act:



The holding of OP-Suomi Pienyhtiöt -sijoitusrahasto in Honkarakenne shares has fallen below 5 % on 30 June 2015.



1. Identity of the issuer: Honkarakenne Oyj, business identity code 0131529-0



2. An acquisition or disposal of shares or voting rights



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation:



Name: OP-Rahastoyhtiö Oy, 0743962-2



City and country of residence: Helsinki, Finland



4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):



OP-Suomi Pienyhtiöt -sijoitusrahasto, business identity code 1753300-6



5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 30 June 2015



6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - % of shares and % of Total of both Total number voting rights shares in % (7.A + of shares and (total of 7.A) and 7.B) voting rights voting of issuer rights throug h financ ial instru ments (total of 7.B) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Resulting situation 4,89 % shares 4,89 % shares 5211419 shares on the date on and 10913243 which threshold votes was crossed or reached 2,34 % votes 2,34 % votes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Position of 6,54 sharesvotes 6,54 shares previous %3,11 %3,11 votes notification (if % % applicable) --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:



A: Shares and voting Number of shares and voting % of shares and voting rights rights rights Class/type of shares Direct (SMA Indirect (SMA Direct Indirect (SMA ISIN code (if 9:5) 9:6 and 9:7) (SMA 9:5) 9:6 and 9:7) possible) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FI0009900104 255000 shares 4,89 % shares 255000 votes 2,34 % votes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- A TOTAL 255000 shares 4,89 % shares 255000 votes 2,34 % votes



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation : Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Name % of shares and % of Total of both voting rights shares and voting rights throug h financ ial instru ments -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OP-Rahastoyhtiö Oy 0,00 % shares 0,00 % shares 0,00 % votes 0,00 % votes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OP-Suomi Pienyhtiöt - sijoitusrahasto 4,89 % shares 4,89 % shares 2,34 % votes 2,34 % votes



10. Additional information:



Reason for the notification: The holding in shares has fallen below 5 %.



HONKARAKENNE OYJ



Marko Saarelainen



President and CEO



FURTHER INFORMATION:



Marko Saarelainen, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 542 0254,



marko.saarelainen@honka.com or



Leena Aalto, Vice President - Finance, CFO, tel. +358 40 769 4590, leena.aalto@honka.com



Under its Honka® brand, Honkarakenne manufactures high-quality, healthy and ecological detached houses, holiday homes and public buildings using Finnish solid wood. The company has delivered close to 85,000 buildings to more than 50 countries. House packages are made at the company's own factory in Karstula, Finland. In 2016, the Honkarakenne Group had net sales of MEUR 36.1, of which exports accounted for 49%. www.honka.com