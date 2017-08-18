Bavarian Nordic A/S: Bavarian Nordic to Host First Half 2017 Results Conference Call

COPENHAGEN, Denmark - August 18, 2017 - Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA, OTC: BVNRY) will announce its 2017 first half results on Friday, August 25, 2017.

The management of Bavarian Nordic will host a conference call at 2:00 pm CEST (8:00 am EDT) on the same day to present the interim results followed by a Q&A session.

Dial-in numbers for the conference call are: Denmark: +45 32 71 16 60, UK: +44 (0) 20 3427 1911, USA: +1 646 254 3364. Participant code is 7659153.

A live and archived webcast of the call and relevant slides will be available at http://bit.ly/2fJFsgP (http://bit.ly/2fJFsgP).

Contacts

Europe: Rolf Sass Sørensen, Vice President Investor Relations & Communications. Phone +45 61 77 47 43

U.S.: Seth Lewis, Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications. Phone: +1 978 341 5271

About Bavarian Nordic

Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated biotechnology company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases, based on the Company's live virus vaccine platform. Through long-standing collaborations, including a collaboration with the U.S. government, Bavarian Nordic has developed a portfolio of vaccines for infectious diseases, including the non-replicating smallpox vaccine, IMVAMUNE®, which is stockpiled for emergency use by the United States and other governments. The vaccine is approved in the European Union (under the trade name IMVANEX®) and in Canada. Bavarian Nordic and its partner Janssen are developing an Ebola vaccine regimen, and therapeutic vaccines for HPV, HBV and HIV. Additionally, in collaboration with the National Cancer Institute, Bavarian Nordic has developed a portfolio of active cancer immunotherapies, including PROSTVAC®, which is currently in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of advanced prostate cancer. The company has partnered with Bristol-Myers Squibb for the potential commercialization of PROSTVAC. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com (http://www.bavarian-nordic.com/) or follow us on Twitter @bavariannordic (http://twitter.com/bavariannordic).

