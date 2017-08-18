Following pv magazine's article earlier this week on the opening of Hanwha QCells's panel factory in Turkey, the South Korean company confirms this is going to locate in Turkey's capital city Ankara, due to earthquake risks.

Mehmet Aybas, sales account manager at Hanwha QCells, posted pv magazine's report yesterday on LinkedIn, the social media platform, commenting that "we [Hanwha QCells] will establish Turkey's first vertically integrated solar panel factory together with our local partner [Kalyon Holding] in the Baskent Organized Industrial Site [located in Ankara]. We will start from ingot and perform all the vertical integration in the same complex of solar panel production. One of the biggest advantages of the Ankara location is that it is one of the regions with the least risk of earthquake."

pv magazine had initially reported the news on Tuesday, adding however Turkey's Solar Energy Society Solarbaba had some concerns about the location. Solarbaba founder Ates Ugurel had told pv magazine that "the module production may take place in Ankara but most probably the ingot-wafer production will take place in another harbour ...

