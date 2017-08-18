A solar plant planned by developer Gaelectric on a site north of Dublin has failed to receive approval from the local council, according to reports from the Irish Independent.

Fingal County Council rejected an application for a 10 MW solar power plant, on the grounds that it would go against its objective of preserving the rural landscape.

Gaelectric lodged the application with the council on 16th June, requesting a ten-year planning permission for "the development of a solar PV energy development to include a single story 38kv substation building and electrical equipment compound, electrical inverter and transformer ...

