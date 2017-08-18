The Rights Offering for Getinge AB (GETI B, SE0000202624) has an ex-date of Thursday, August 24, 2017. Each right entitles the shareholder to 1 share of GETI B per 7 shares held at the net subscription price of SEK 127. If the subscription price is less than the closing price of the security on the business day before the ex-date, an adjustment to the price of the security will be made prior to the market open on the ex-date and the index shares of the security will be adjusted. A corresponding adjustment to the Divisor will be made to ensure index continuity. If the subscription price is greater than the closing price of the security on the business day before the ex-date, the offering will have a null value and will have no effect on the security or the index.



For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Global Indexes Operation Team, telephone US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers - Non-US Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or email at index@nasdaq.com.



