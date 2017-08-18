Nothing much happened in XRP trading yesterday, apart from a minor dip around midnight, and a small bump around 8:00 a.m (UTC).The lack of movement suggests investors are still underreacting to this week's Ripple news about "Lightning" payments and an expansion into China. The Lightning network is particularly important, as Ripple claims it can now facilitate payments across different ledgers.In other words, a payment can be made in Bitcoin but arrive in Litecoin. The transaction would simply slip from one blockchain to the other, smoothed along by Ripple's "Interledger" protocol.Not only does this protocol support Ripple's ambition of becoming a.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...