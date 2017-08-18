ZBRA SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Involving Zebra Technologies Corporation and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 25, 2017

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2017 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased Zebra Technologies Corporation ("Zebra Technologies") (NASDAQ: ZBRA) securities between March 17, 2015 and May 9, 2016 .

Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sb/zebra-technologies-corporation?wire=1. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had understated its income taxes through the end of 2015, and under accrued certain 2015 estimates, particularly in respect to its sales commission plan; (2) the Company overstated the net realizable value of trade receivables acquired in connection with the Company's acquisition of Motorola's Enterprise division; and (3) the Company also failed to disclose the impact of material weaknesses identified in its internal controls and procedures over financial reporting and disclosure, which then caused the misstatements and rendered the Company's guidance for 2015 and the first and second quarters of 2016 materially false and misleading.

If you suffered a loss in Zebra Technologies, you have until September 25, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com, by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sb/zebra-technologies-corporation?wire=1.

