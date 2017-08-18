Bids have been invited for 110 MW of grid-connected solar projects in the Indian state of Maharashtra, in two separate tenders with September 26 as the submission deadline.

Following the announcement of 2 GW of solar projects, the Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (MAHAGENCO) has now issued calls for two separate tenders for the accumulative capacity of 110 MW of solar PV.

In the first tender of 60 MW, the projects will be developed at various locations in Tembhu, Satara district, Maharashtra, on build, own, operate, and, transfer basis. The scope of work includes design, engineering, manufacture, supply, erection, testing and commissioning ...

