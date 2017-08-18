Outokumpu Oyj Stock exchange release August 18, 2017 at 6.30 pm EET



Outokumpu Oyj (business identity code: 0215254-2) has on August 18, 2017 received a notification based on Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s total holding in the shares and voting rights of Outokumpu Oyj has risen above 5% threshold and was 5.06% on August 18, 2017.



Total direct and indirect holdings of JPMorgan Chase & Co's according to the notification: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - % of shares % of shares and Total of Total number and voting voting rights both in of shares and rights through financial % (A + voting rights (total of A) instruments (total B) of issuer of B) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Resulting situation 5.06 % 0.00 % 5.06 % 416,374,448 on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Position of Below 5% Below 5% threshold Below 5% previous threshold thresho notification (if ld applicable) --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - A: Shares and voting rights -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Class/type of shares Number of shares % of shares and voting rights and voting rights -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (SMA (SMA 9:6 (SMA (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 9:5) and 9:7) 9:5) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FI000902422 21,086,2 5.06% 18 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SUBTOTAL A 21,086,218 5.06% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Type of financial Expirat Exercise/ Physi Number % of shares and instrument ion Conversio cal of voting rights date n Period or share cash s and sett votin lemen g t right s -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contract for N/A N/A Cash N/A N/A difference sett lemen t -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SUBTO N/A N/A TAL B -------------------------------------



Outokumpu has a total of 416,374,448 shares. Each share carries one vote. Outokumpu currently holds 4,209,560 of its own shares.



For more information:



Corporate Communications, tel. +358 50 3466556



Outokumpu Group



