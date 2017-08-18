Global Commercial Vehicle Wiper System Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Key Vendors are Robert Bosch, Denso, Doga, Federal-Mogul & TRICO

DUBLIN, August 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Commercial Vehicle Wiper System Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global commercial vehicle wiper system market to grow at a CAGR of 3.80 % during the period 2017-2021.



The report, Global Commercial Vehicle Wiper System Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the growing adoption of rain sensing wipers. Rain sensor is used in wiper unit of the vehicle for automatic wiping. Rain sensing windshield wiper technology is based on the principle of total internal reflection. The sensor is placed at the center of the windshield, which will detect the rain water and switch on the motor of the wiper. The main component consisting the circuitry of the rain sensor wiper system is the sensor through which the output is fed to the microprocessor after processing the signal. The output of the processor is connected to a relay by a transistor. The transistor here works as a switch for turning on the wiper motor, which, in turn, will switch on the wiper system.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the gradual increase in electronic applications in commercial vehicles. The passenger cars segment is witnessing a high adoption of electronic components due to the growing demand for better navigation, safety, and comfort. In passenger cars, on an average, the cost of electronics as a percentage of total vehicles cost was around 21% in 2016, which is expected to grow to 29% by 2021. Similarly, commercial vehicles are also witnessing a gradual increase in the electronic components.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the curvier windscreen is a hindrance to proper wiping. Truck manufacturing firms are constantly looking for enhancing the fuel economy, which has become the topmost priority for the OEMs. Improving thermodynamics is an important area where OEMs are looking upon to enhance the fuel economy. Thus, more aerodynamic windscreens having better curves are being designed. OEMs like Valeo are developing curvier windscreens, which can offer better aero dynamic properties. However, these pose a challenge for wiper systems as more curves lead to improper wiping.



Key vendors



Robert Bosch

DENSO

DOGA

Federal-Mogul

TRICO



Other prominent vendors



Valeo

Mitsuba

WEXCO Industries



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Application



Part 07: Geographical Segmentation



Part 08: Key Leading Countries



Part 09: Decision Framework



Part 10: Drivers And Challenges



Part 11: Market Trends



Part 12: Vendor Landscape



Part 13: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gn4255/global_commercial

