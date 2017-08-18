LITTLE ROCK, AR -- (Marketwired) -- 08/18/17 -- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV) (NYSE MKT: INUV), an advertising technology company, today announced it has sold over $1 million of eclipse glasses for its advertisers leading up to the first total eclipse of the sun in 99 years.

"Occasionally, we just like to have fun at Inuvo," said Mr. Richard Howe, Chairman and CEO of Inuvo. "The team was excited about the eclipse, and told us they thought they could use our various audience building technologies to help advertisers sell a bunch of glasses. It looks like they were right."

Inuvo is in the business of helping advertisers find consumer audiences for their products and services. We accomplish that goal on behalf of our advertising clients through a collection of proprietary advertising technologies. The celestial event takes place on Monday, August 21, 2017. It's never too late to ensure you safely view the eclipse with Bonnie Tyler as she sings "Total Eclipse of the Heart."

About Inuvo, Inc.

Inuvo®, Inc. (NYSE MKT: INUV) is an advertising technology company that serves hundreds of millions of income generating ads monthly across a network of websites and apps serving desktop, tablet and mobile devices. To learn more about Inuvo, please visit www.inuvo.com.