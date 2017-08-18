Seattle, Wash., 2017-08-18 18:35 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrometheanTM, a global education technology company, announced today the opening of its new global headquarters in Seattle, Wash. Promethean's office in Atlanta, Ga. will continue to serve as the hub for the Americas markets, and the Blackburn, U.K. office will continue to carry on as the hub for the EMEA markets and parts of Asia.



Promethean is one of the leading brands in the international education technology market with more than 20 years of experience in the K-12 classroom. Its solutions are in more than 50,000 schools and institutions in 154 countries.



"As traditional pedagogy continues to move towards immersive learning, it's important for Promethean to lead innovation in education with the latest technology," said Vin Riera, CEO of Promethean. "Seattle is a global technology hub, and establishing Promethean's global headquarters there increases opportunities for new business models, concepts, and relationships."



Promethean's products encourage interactive and immersive learning. The ActivPanel is an interactive flat panel display powered by an upgradeable AndroidTM-based processor. The ClassFlowTM family of software allows educators to create and deliver engaging lessons online and offline with ClassFlow.com or ClassFlow Desktop.



About Promethean Promethean is a global education company that improves learning productivity by developing, integrating, and implementing innovative 21st-century learning environments that help make everyone more engaged, empowered, and successful. Promethean's global headquarters is located in Seattle, USA. Promethean is a member of the Net Dragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) group of companies. For more information, please visit PrometheanWorld.com.



About NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) is a leading innovator and creative force in China's mobile Internet industry. Established in 1999, NetDragon is a vertically integrated, cutting-edge R&D powerhouse with a highly successful track record which includes the development of flagship MMORPGs such as Eudemons Online and Conquer Online, China's number one online gaming portal, 17173.com, and China's most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless, which was sold to Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) in 2013 as the largest Internet M&A transaction in China at the time. Being China's pioneer in overseas expansion, NetDragon also directly operates a number of game titles in over 10 languages internationally since 2003. In recent years, NetDragon has become a major player in global online and mobile learning space as it works to leverage its mobile Internet technologies and operational know-how to develop a game-changing learning ecosystem. For more information, please visit NetDragon.com.



