Industrial Predictive Maintenance Market in APAC to Grow at a CAGR of 34.2% by 2021: Key Vendors are Aden, Bosch Software Innovations, Huawei Technologies, IBM & SAP SE

DUBLIN, August 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Industrial Predictive Maintenance Market in APAC 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The industrial predictive maintenance market in APAC to grow at a CAGR of 34.23% during the period 2017-2021.
Industrial Predictive Maintenance Market in APAC 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is developments in customized industrial predictive maintenance. There is an increase in demand for customized industrial predictive maintenance solutions in end-user industries such as oil and gas, power generation, aerospace, and transportation and logistics. These industries that require customized industrial predictive maintenance with remote monitoring operations and big data play a significant role in analyzing processes assets, and heavy equipment. Therefore, vendors such as SAP SE, IBM, and Microsoft are providing custom-made industrial predictive maintenance solutions and services based on a requirement that will suit end-user needs, which will protect their critical equipment to gain a competitive edge in productivity.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is low investments in latest machinery and measuring equipment. The market for industrial predictive maintenance requires software solutions and services to exhibit better performance and have a better impact on industrial asset production. The development of industrial predictive maintenance increases investments on measuring equipment. In addition, there is difficulty in retrofitting with sensors and monitoring equipment. End-user industries such as oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, and power generation are dealing with older machines, which will in turn hamper the adoption of predictive maintenance solutions and services.
Key Vendors
- Aden
- Bosch Software Innovations
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- SAP SE
Other Prominent Vendors
- AsiaAnalytics
- Carrier Corporation
- Hitachi
- Microsoft
- Oracle
- Predictive Service
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Market segmentation by deployment
PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
PART 11: Market trends
PART 12: Vendor landscape
PART 13: Key vendor analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/98r639/industrial
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716