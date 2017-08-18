Industrial Predictive Maintenance Market in APAC to Grow at a CAGR of 34.2% by 2021: Key Vendors are Aden, Bosch Software Innovations, Huawei Technologies, IBM & SAP SE

DUBLIN, August 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Industrial Predictive Maintenance Market in APAC 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The industrial predictive maintenance market in APAC to grow at a CAGR of 34.23% during the period 2017-2021.



Industrial Predictive Maintenance Market in APAC 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



According to the report, one driver in the market is developments in customized industrial predictive maintenance. There is an increase in demand for customized industrial predictive maintenance solutions in end-user industries such as oil and gas, power generation, aerospace, and transportation and logistics. These industries that require customized industrial predictive maintenance with remote monitoring operations and big data play a significant role in analyzing processes assets, and heavy equipment. Therefore, vendors such as SAP SE, IBM, and Microsoft are providing custom-made industrial predictive maintenance solutions and services based on a requirement that will suit end-user needs, which will protect their critical equipment to gain a competitive edge in productivity.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is low investments in latest machinery and measuring equipment. The market for industrial predictive maintenance requires software solutions and services to exhibit better performance and have a better impact on industrial asset production. The development of industrial predictive maintenance increases investments on measuring equipment. In addition, there is difficulty in retrofitting with sensors and monitoring equipment. End-user industries such as oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, and power generation are dealing with older machines, which will in turn hamper the adoption of predictive maintenance solutions and services.

Key Vendors



Aden

Bosch Software Innovations

Huawei Technologies

IBM

SAP SE



Other Prominent Vendors



AsiaAnalytics

Carrier Corporation

Hitachi

Microsoft

Oracle

Predictive Service

Others



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by deployment



PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 08: Geographical segmentation



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Key vendor analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/98r639/industrial

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716