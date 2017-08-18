Global Low Power Laser Cutting Machine Market 2017-2021: Key Vendors are Coherent, Full Spectrum Laser, Han's Laser Technology Industry Group & IPG Photonics

DUBLIN, August 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global low power laser cutting machine market to grow at a CAGR of 4.76% during the period 2017-2021



Global Low Power Laser Cutting Machine Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is rising investments in R&D. Government agencies in the US have started increasing investments in major scientific disciplines, supported by an organization called the National Network for Manufacturing Innovation. The organization has been primarily formed to coordinate and enhance public and private investments in future manufacturing technologies and R&D. This body also facilitates the increase in government partnerships in manufacturing innovation and accelerate commercialization.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growing demand for electronics in APAC. Asia is the largest manufacturer and consumer of electronic devices. China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan are the key countries contributing to the growth of the PCB industry. The major reason behind this significant growth is that companies are shifting their manufacturing bases and production facilities in these countries because of the availability of cheap labor, land, and low manufacturing costs. Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam are the upcoming countries which are showing a high growth rate in the production of electronics.

Key Vendors



Coherent

Full Spectrum Laser

Han's Laser Technology Industry Group

IPG Photonics



Other Prominent Vendors



Hypertherm

Jenoptik

Kern Laser Systems

Laser Photonics

MultiCam

Others



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by product



PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 08: Geographical segmentation



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Key vendor analysis

