Freitag, 18.08.2017

18.08.2017
PR Newswire

Global Vendor Management Software Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Key Vendors are IBM Emptoris, Intelex Technologies, MasterControl, MetricStream & SAP Ariba

DUBLIN, August 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Vendor Management Software Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global vendor management software market to grow at a CAGR of 12.63% during the period 2017-2021

Global Vendor Management Software Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is rise in demand for integrated vendor management solutions. End-users prefer vendors that provide integrated and converged software suites as opting for different software may lead to integration issues. Integrated products and software suites from the same vendor have better integration ability and support other functions. As increased complexity of network infrastructure has made integration an important buying criterion, solutions with better integration are finding higher adoption.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increased adoption of cloud-based vendor management software. Cloud computing enable enterprises to use the software on a pay-per-use basis, which makes it cost-effective. Some of the factors responsible for the adoption of cloud-based vendor management software are easier and faster implementation of IT solutions, less dependency on in-house IT personnel, limited requirements for hardware infrastructure, low maintenance costs, and no licensing costs. These solutions enable businesses to focus on developing their core competencies.

Key Vendors

  • IBM Emptoris
  • Intelex Technologies
  • MasterControl
  • MetricStream
  • SAP Ariba

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Adjuno
  • ConnXus
  • Coupa Software
  • Determine
  • Deskera
  • Others

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Economic overview

Part 06: Market landscape

Part 07: Market segmentation by deployment model

Part 08: Market segmentation by end-user

Part 09: Geographical segmentation

Part 10: Decision framework

Part 11: Drivers and challenges

Part 12: Market trends

Part 13: Vendor landscape

Part 14: Mergers and acquisitions

Part 15: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bbn5t4/global_vendor

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire