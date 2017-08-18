Global Vendor Management Software Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Key Vendors are IBM Emptoris, Intelex Technologies, MasterControl, MetricStream & SAP Ariba

DUBLIN, August 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Vendor Management Software Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global vendor management software market to grow at a CAGR of 12.63% during the period 2017-2021
Global Vendor Management Software Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is rise in demand for integrated vendor management solutions. End-users prefer vendors that provide integrated and converged software suites as opting for different software may lead to integration issues. Integrated products and software suites from the same vendor have better integration ability and support other functions. As increased complexity of network infrastructure has made integration an important buying criterion, solutions with better integration are finding higher adoption.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increased adoption of cloud-based vendor management software. Cloud computing enable enterprises to use the software on a pay-per-use basis, which makes it cost-effective. Some of the factors responsible for the adoption of cloud-based vendor management software are easier and faster implementation of IT solutions, less dependency on in-house IT personnel, limited requirements for hardware infrastructure, low maintenance costs, and no licensing costs. These solutions enable businesses to focus on developing their core competencies.
Key Vendors
- IBM Emptoris
- Intelex Technologies
- MasterControl
- MetricStream
- SAP Ariba
Other Prominent Vendors
- Adjuno
- ConnXus
- Coupa Software
- Determine
- Deskera
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Economic overview
Part 06: Market landscape
Part 07: Market segmentation by deployment model
Part 08: Market segmentation by end-user
Part 09: Geographical segmentation
Part 10: Decision framework
Part 11: Drivers and challenges
Part 12: Market trends
Part 13: Vendor landscape
Part 14: Mergers and acquisitions
Part 15: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bbn5t4/global_vendor
