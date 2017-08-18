DUBLIN, August 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Photonic Crystals Market - Analysis & Forecast - 2017 to 2021 Focus on Type; Applications and Region" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global photonic crystals market is expected to reach $53,607.1 million by 2021, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2017 and 2021.



The photonic crystals market is driven by a number of factors such as superior properties of photonic crystals, increasing demand from various end-use applications, as well as photonic crystals in LED. However, fabrication of 3D photonic crystals is hampering the growth of the photonic crystals market. Substantial investment in research & developmental activities, increasing demand of photonic crystals in solar & photovoltaic cell, especially in the emerging economies such as India, China, and Brazil, are expected to create opportunities in the photonic crystals market.



The photonic crystals market is segmented into three types: one-dimensional, two-dimensional and three-dimensional. The two-dimensional photonic crystal dominated the global photonic crystals market with a market share of approximately 66.5% in 2016. During the forecast period, the 3D photonic crystals market is expected to grow at a faster rate in comparison to other photonic crystals. Factors such as wider variety of applications are further aiding the market growth.



On the basis of application, photonic crystals market is segmented into seven major applications which include optical fiber, LED, image sensor, solar & PV cell, laser, discrete and integrated optical components and others. The optical fiber application segment dominated the global photonic crystals market with a market share of approximately 33.7% in 2016. The rising demand for fiber optics is due to the increase in the demand of the smartphone, since it utilizes optical fibers for LED light.



Solar & PV application segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the forecast period. This is because solar energy is one of the potential options to replace fossil fuels, as it is pollution free and also, available in abundance. Further, the solar cell or PV cells are also used to convert solar energy into electricity. Photonic crystals are used to stimulate enhanced light trapping in solar cells to make use of solar energy.



On the basis of end-use industry, photonic crystals market is divided into four segments which include industrial, aerospace & defense, life sciences & healthcare & others (research & development). Industrial segment dominated the global photonic crystals market. This dominance is expected due to the increase in the usage of photonic crystal in telecommunication, electronics, laser, and solar energy based products, among others, as photonic crystals are used to stimulate enhanced light trapping to make use of solar energy.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



1 Research Scope and Methodology



2 Market Dynamics



3 Competitive Insights



4 Industrial Analysis



5 Global Photonic Crystals Market, by Type



6 Global Photonic Crystals Market, by Application



7 Global Photonic Crystals Market, by End-Use Industry



8 Global Photonic Crystals Market, by Region



9 Company Profiles



Corning Incorporated

Dk Photonics Technology Limited

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

Glophotonics

Gooch & Housego Plc

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

IPG Photonics Corporation

Labsphere, Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Luxtera, Inc.

Mks Instruments, Inc.

Microcontinuum, Inc.

Nkt Photonics A/S

Neophotonics Corporation

Opalux Inc.

Photonic Lattice, Inc.

Technica Optical Components, Llc

Teraxion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nk42cv/global_photonic

About Research and Markets

Research and Markets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716