Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Network Infrastructure Procurement Market Intelligence Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the telecom and networking industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of network infrastructure and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"Large organizations in industries such as pharmaceuticals, consulting and analytics, and telecommunications are in the process of upgrading their network speeds are the key end-users for the market," says lead SpendEdge procurement analyst Angad Singh. "Buyers in the market seek to engage with suppliers who bundle all network infrastructure requirements to eliminate supply chain complexities and maintenance issues associated with engaging with multiple suppliers," added Angad.

Key Report Features

Supply Market Insights Negotiation Strategies Procurement Best Practices Category Risk Analysis Cost Saving Opportunities Key Supplier Analysis Pricing Models Supplier Capability Matrix

Report Insights

The global network infrastructure market is projected to showcase a CAGR of 7.1% due to the consistent expansion of network infrastructure by cloud-based service providers.

Buyers need to adopt performance-tracking metrics to track and measure a supplier's performance against a defined set of KPIs to ensure the optimal ROI.

The increasing bandwidth complexities are increasing the need for buyers to manage data flow while ensuring optimal performance and security.

Network Infrastructure Pricing Trends

Product-based, subscription-based, and cost-plus pricing models are the three models provided by the category vendors. The product-based pricing model is the most widely adopted due to its high predictability and control over the budget. However, the cost-plus pricing model displays high potential due to its easily implementable nature, high transparency, and flexibility to allow modification based on the scope of the project.

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

