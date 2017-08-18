Global Operating Room Equipment Market Analysis 2014-2025 - Focus on Anesthesia Devices, Endoscopes, Tables, Lights, Electrosurgical Devices, Surgical Imaging Devices, Patient Monitors

DUBLIN, August 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global operating room equipment market is expected to reach USD 48.50 billion by 2025

The market is primarily driven by increasing investments for improving hospital care facilities, rising number of new hospitals & ambulatory care centers, increasing patient preference for minimally invasive procedures, and an increase in the number of surgeries performed globally.

Growing funds & investments by various government bodies and private investors are also contributing to the growth of the market. For instance, in its 2016-17 budget, the Hong Kong government dedicated a provision of USD 200 billion for a ten-year hospital development plan that would help expand and upgrade healthcare facilities. Under the plan, number of operating theaters would increase by 40% and specialist outpatient service capacity would increase by 40% from 6.8 million to 10 million attendances for a year. The development plan also includes redevelopment and expansion of various hospitals in the region.

In addition, a rapid increase in the number of elderly people & rising prevalence of chronic diseases are increasing the demand for surgical interventions and contributing to the expansion of the market. Technological innovations in medical devices are driving the adoption of advanced medical equipment in surgical procedures. Key players are focusing on product innovations and new launches to cope with growing needs.

Furthermore, improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies, large patient pool, and untapped opportunities in developing nations are attracting foreign investors to hospitals and the healthcare sector. Thus, growing investments in emerging economies and establishment of new hospitals & healthcare centers are expected to boost growth in the next few years.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

1.1 Information Procurement

1.2 Primary Research:

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot

3. Operating Room Equipment Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2 Market Driver Analysis

3.3 Market Restraint Analysis

3.4 Key Opportunity Prioritized

3.5 Operating Room Equipment Market - SWOT Analysis, by Factor (political & legal, economic and technological)

3.6 Industry Analysis - Porter's

4. Operating Room Equipment Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Operating Room Equipment Market: Product Movement Analysis

4.2 Anesthesia Devices

4.3 Endoscopes

4.4 Operating Room Tables

4.5 Operating Room Lights

4.6 Electrosurgical Devices

4.7 Surgical Imaging Devices

4.8 Patient Monitors

4.9 Others

5. Operating Room Equipment Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Operating Room Equipment Market: End use Movement Analysis

5.2 Hospitals

5.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

6. Operating Room Equipment Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis by Product And End Use

6.1 Operating Room Equipment Market Share, by Region, 2015 & 2025

7. Competitive Landscape

Philips Healthcare

Medtronic

Getinge AB

Stryker Corporation

Siemens Healthineers

Karl Storz GmbH & Co. Kg

GE Healthcare

Hill Rom (Trumpf Medical)

STERIS plc

Skytron



