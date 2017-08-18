Scooter's Coffee Adds Drive-Thru Location to Omaha on 90th & L - New Store to Celebrate Grand Opening on August 25th with Half Off Drinks

OMAHA, NE / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2017 / Scooter's Coffee, the Midwest-based coffee franchise that has experienced tremendous growth over the past year, has increased its Nebraska presence with the company's latest opening at 90th and L (8996 L St.). To celebrate, the location will be hosting a Grand Opening on Friday, August 25th, where all drinks will be half off (excluding Red Bull drinks).

"Since opening our first location in 1998, we have seen tremendous growth in our home state of Nebraska," stated Rob Streett, President and Chief Operating Officer of Scooter's Coffee. "This store is in a prime location for the morning commute, and we are excited to bring our world-class coffee to another part of the Omaha community."

On Grand Opening Day, customers can also expect to receive several fun giveaways. Beginning at 10 a.m., the first 100 customers will receive a free $5 gift card with purchase. Later in the afternoon, starting at 1 p.m., the first 50 customers will receive a free mug with purchase, and at 4 p.m., the first 50 customers will receive a free Scooter's t-shirt with purchase.

The corporate location will be owned and operated by Boundless Operations, LLC.

Scooter's Coffee is quickly approaching 200 locations in 15 states, and has 144 franchisee commitments to build new stores. The company is in the midst of a robust grand opening pipeline. It recently opened additional locations in San Antonio, Texas and Sacramento, California. Other expanding markets include Nevada, Arkansas, Colorado, and Texas.

Scooter's Coffee, based in Omaha, Nebraska, specializes in hand-tamped espresso drinks, baked-from-scratch pastries and features their signature drink, the Caramelicious®. Scooter's roasts its own shade-grown coffee, sourced through the Arbor Day Foundation. The company added depth to its product profile last year with a new line of hot and iced organic teas, single-origin coffee, and Cold Brew & Cream. This year, some of Scooters' latest product innovations include Shaken Refreshers and Tropical Red Bull® Infusions.

About Scooter's Coffee

Founded in 1998 by Don and Linda Eckles in Bellevue, Nebraska, Scooter's Coffee roasts only the finest coffee beans in the world at its headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska. In nearly two decades of business, Scooter's Coffee's success is simple: stay committed to the original business principles and company core values. The Scooter's Coffee brand promise, often recited to franchisees, customers, and employees, is: "Amazing People, Amazing Drinks...Amazingly Fast!"™ It represents the company's business origins from 1998 and reflects a steady commitment to providing an unforgettable experience to loyal and new customers.

For more information, visit: scooterscoffee.com, facebook.com/scooterscoffee, or ownascooters.com.

