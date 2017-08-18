Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market 2014-2017 & 2025 - Market is Anticipated to Reach USD 430.0 Million

DUBLIN, August 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global pharmaceutical robots market analysis covers products (Traditional, Collaborative), applications (Picking & Packaging, Inspection of Pharmaceutical Drugs, Laboratory Applications), by end use, and segment forecasts for 2014 - 2025.

The global pharmaceutical robots market is anticipated to reach USD 430.0 million by 2025

This growth can be attributed to the flourishing pharmaceutical industry.

The pharmaceutical industry is flourishing due to huge R&D investments by global players. With increasing drug discovery and clinical trials, there is growing demand for robotics. To minimize workload and maintain higher levels of accuracy, automation has become a significant part of pharmaceutical manufacturing. It increases efficiency, prevents performance of repetitive activities, and avoids human error & contamination.

Technological advancement is an important factor driving growth. The use of robots & automated machines in the field of pharmaceuticals is still in its nascent stage and expected to grow in the near future. The automation industry has incorporated a few new techniques such as collaborative robots and laboratory automation.

Pharmaceutical robotic machines also minimize manufacturing costs by reducing labor. These machines are 3 to 4 times faster than humans and have the capacity to work for 24 hours. Reduction in production cost is expected to raise return on investment in the long run, thus driving demand for these products in the future.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Pharmaceutical Robots Market Variables, Trends & Scope

4. Pharmaceutical Robots Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5. Pharmaceutical Robots Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6. Pharmaceutical Robots Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7. Pharmaceutical Robots Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Product, Application, End-use

8. Competitive Landscape

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

FANUC America Corporation

ABB Ltd.

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Denso Wave Inc.

Seiko Epson Corporation

Marchesini Group S.p.A

Universal Robots A/S

