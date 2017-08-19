Global Industrial PROFINET Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are Belden, CISCO, HMS, Moxa & Siemens

DUBLIN, August 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Industrial PROFINET Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global industrial PROFINET market to grow at a CAGR of 17.20% during the period 2017-2021.



Global Industrial PROFINET Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations, retrofit, replacement, and aftersales services.



According to the report, one driver in the market is enhances industrial performance. The rapid industrialization around the world is suggesting the strategy managers to reduce the time and cost of production to prevent losing out on their return on investment. The urge of improving the operational performance is driving organizations to install automation and network communication to address streamlined process requirements. The industrial performance is enhanced by implementing different communication protocols along the network, among which PROFINET is the major one.

One trend in the market is PROFINET of Things. The most important trend that drives the market for network communications is PROFINET of Things. PROFINET has become the backbone of Industrial 4.0 and IIoT. This brings the theme of PROFINET of Things, which is gaining popularity due to its fast data access, uptime, and openness.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is challenges in monitoring and diagnosis of networks. The rapid shift from PROFIBUS to PROFINET is introducing technical challenges to monitor the network. Maintaining the operation, keeping the networks running, and ensuring quick reaction to the events are the challenges faced in the case of PROFINET. Professionals handling these technologies should have an in-depth knowledge of the technology to handle the faults and tools efficiently, which would reduce the chances of error.

Key vendors



Belden

CISCO

HMS

Moxa

Siemens

Other prominent vendors



ABB

B&R Automation (A member of ABB Group from July' 2017)

Beckhoff Automation

Innovasic

ProSoft Technology

Schneider Electric

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by solution



PART 07: Market segmentation by coverage



PART 08: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 09: Geographical segmentation



PART 10: Decision framework



PART 11: Drivers and challenges



PART 12: Market trends



PART 13: Vendor landscape



PART 14: Key vendor analysis



PART 15: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/k4wv4b/global_industrial

