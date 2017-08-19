sprite-preloader
WKN: 878841 ISIN: US17275R1023 
19.08.2017 | 00:46
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Industrial PROFINET Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are Belden, CISCO, HMS, Moxa & Siemens

DUBLIN, August 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Industrial PROFINET Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global industrial PROFINET market to grow at a CAGR of 17.20% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Industrial PROFINET Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations, retrofit, replacement, and aftersales services.

According to the report, one driver in the market is enhances industrial performance. The rapid industrialization around the world is suggesting the strategy managers to reduce the time and cost of production to prevent losing out on their return on investment. The urge of improving the operational performance is driving organizations to install automation and network communication to address streamlined process requirements. The industrial performance is enhanced by implementing different communication protocols along the network, among which PROFINET is the major one.

One trend in the market is PROFINET of Things. The most important trend that drives the market for network communications is PROFINET of Things. PROFINET has become the backbone of Industrial 4.0 and IIoT. This brings the theme of PROFINET of Things, which is gaining popularity due to its fast data access, uptime, and openness.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is challenges in monitoring and diagnosis of networks. The rapid shift from PROFIBUS to PROFINET is introducing technical challenges to monitor the network. Maintaining the operation, keeping the networks running, and ensuring quick reaction to the events are the challenges faced in the case of PROFINET. Professionals handling these technologies should have an in-depth knowledge of the technology to handle the faults and tools efficiently, which would reduce the chances of error.


Key vendors

  • Belden
  • CISCO
  • HMS
  • Moxa
  • Siemens

Other prominent vendors

  • ABB
  • B&R Automation (A member of ABB Group from July' 2017)
  • Beckhoff Automation
  • Innovasic
  • ProSoft Technology
  • Schneider Electric

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by solution

PART 07: Market segmentation by coverage

PART 08: Market segmentation by end-user

PART 09: Geographical segmentation

PART 10: Decision framework

PART 11: Drivers and challenges

PART 12: Market trends

PART 13: Vendor landscape

PART 14: Key vendor analysis

PART 15: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/k4wv4b/global_industrial

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire