SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lundin Law PC Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against TransDigm Group Incorporated and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2017 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against TransDigm Group Incorporated ("TransDigm" or the "Company") (NYSE: TDG) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws between May 10, 2016 and January 19, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors, who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period, should contact the firm prior to the October 10, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

To participate in this class action lawsuit, click here.

You can also call Brian Lundin, Esq., of Lundin Law PC, at 888-713-1033, or you can e-mail him at brian@lundinlawpc.com.

No class has been certified in the above action yet. Until a class is certified, you are not considered represented by an attorney. You may also choose to do nothing and be an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, TransDigm made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: that the Company's growth and profitability were artificially inflated as a result of its illicit business practices; that TransDigm used exclusive distributors to make noncompetitive government bids seems competitive; that the Company's subsidiaries failed to list TransDigm as a parent entity when submitting government bids; and that, as a result of the above, the Company's statements about its business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When this information was released, shares of TransDigm dropped in value materially, which caused investors harm according to the Complaint.

Lundin Law PC was founded by Brian Lundin, Esq., a securities litigator based in Los Angeles dedicated to upholding shareholders' rights.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethics rules.

Contact:

Lundin Law PC

Brian Lundin, Esq.

Telephone: 888-713-1033

Facsimile: 888-713-1125

brian@lundinlawpc.com

http://lundinlawpc.com/

SOURCE: Lundin Law PC