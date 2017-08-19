SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Khang & Khang LLP Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2017 / Khang & Khang LLP (the 'Firm') announces the filing of a securities class action lawsuit against Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. ('Applied Optoelectronics' or the 'Company') (NASDAQ: AAOI). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares between July 13, 2017 and August 3, 2017, inclusive (the 'Class Period'), are encouraged to contact the Firm in advance of the October 4, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you purchased Applied Optoelectronics shares during the Class Period, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., of Khang & Khang LLP, 4000 Barranca Parkway, Suite 250, Irvine, CA 92604, by telephone at (949) 419-3834 , or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

There has been no class certification in this case yet. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may choose to take no action and remain a passive class member as well.

According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, Applied Optoelectronics made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: that a major customer was reducing its purchases of the Company's 40G receivers; that the loss of this major customer's business would have a severe negative impact on the Company's financial performance; and that as a result of the above, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When this information was released, shares of Applied Optoelectronics dropped in value materially, which caused investors harm according to the Complaint.

This press release may constitute Attorney Advertising in certain jurisdictions.

