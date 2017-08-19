Australia Recognises Jindal Global Law School's Law Degree

SONIPAT, India, August 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

JGLS students have even greater career prospects abroad now that the Law Council of Australia (LCA) has recognised all JGLS LLB degrees under the Uniform Principles for Assessing Qualifications of Overseas Applicants for Admission to the Australian Legal Profession.

JGLS and the Centre for India Australia Studies (CIAS) of O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) are working to create such opportunities. The CIAS and JGLS are making Australia more accessible through partnerships in student exchange, degree programmes and internships in Australia.

This recognition by the LCA, coupled with the increasing opportunities created by the CIAS and JGLS, mean that students will have clear pathways to pursue a career in law in Australia.

Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor of JGU and Dean of JGLS has emphasised, "Providing our students with international career opportunities is a key part of our global vision at JGU. The recognition of our world class degree programme by the LCA is consistent with our vision to create awareness and access to opportunities for our students in Australia."

Duncan Bentley, Member of the Legal Education Committee of the LCA noted that, "The legal professions and law schools in India and Australia have built deep and lasting connections. I am therefore delighted that Jindal Global Law School has taken these to the next level in seeking and achieving recognition for its qualifications."

Shaun Star, Executive Director, CIAS at JGU said, "The recognition by the LCA of the JGLS degree will create opportunities for Indian law graduates to practise law in Australia. This is a significant step in bringing Indian and Australian legal professionals closer together."

Typically, to be able to practise law in Australia, graduates from foreign law schools are required to complete 11 additional subjects after finishing their foreign degree. However, now JGLS students will receive pre-approval ofseven of these subjects if they score the required grades in each. Accordingly, JGLS students will only have to completefour prescribed subjects and complete their practical legal training in order to become a qualified practising lawyer in Australia.

It is now considerably easier for JGLS graduates to practise law in Australia.

