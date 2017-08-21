Intermediate declaration by the Board of Directors
During the second quarter of 2017, X-FAB posted sales of USD 139.3 million and net profit of USD 24.1 million or USD 0.18 per current outstanding share.
Compared to the second quarter of 2016, sales show an increase of 18%. Compared to the previous quarter sales were 6% lower due to lower subcontracted revenue from consumer products. Gross profit was USD 23.9 million, a decrease of 2% compared to the same quarter last year and a decrease of 18% compared to the previous quarter. The operating income was USD 9.2 million, a decrease of 24% compared to the same quarter of last year and a decrease of 21% compared to the previous quarter.
Net profit of the quarter was 87% higher compared to the same quarter last year and increased by 115% compared to the previous quarter, mainly due to the strong net financial result. The subcontracted business represented USD 3.2 million for the second quarter 2017 with a corresponding operating profit of USD 0.7 million.
Outlook
For the third quarter, X-FAB expects USD 138-143 million in revenue, with an EBITDA at about 19%. For the rest of the year, the company expects a further shift toward a higher share of automotive, industrial and medical business and is currently forecasting the subcontracted consumer business at zero. As a result, the company expects the EBITDA margin of the fourth quarter to come in at around 20%.
Rudi De Winter, CEO of X-FAB, comments: "X-FAB further increased utilization in its factories. The integration of X-FAB France is going well. As planned, we have delivered products for product qualification from X-FAB France on X-FAB's proprietary technologies to selected customers. We are planning first production starts this quarter.
The strong NRE revenue realized in the second quarter of 2017 in the amount of USD 13.0 million shows the strong interest in our technologies. It also is a good indicator for future production revenue. Sales in our core markets automotive, industrial and medical totaled USD 82.9 million, an increase of 24% compared to the same quarter last year and 7% higher compared to the previous quarter. The share of automotive, industrial and medical markets increased from 52.2% in the previous quarter to 59.4% in the second quarter of 2017. A higher exposure to our core end markets improves the overall visibility. Based on the strong automotive, industrial and medical outlook for next year, we have fine-tuned our CAPEX plan and pulled in a USD 40 million CAPEX in our factory in Malaysia to expand capacity by 4,000 wafer starts per month, which will become effective as of Q1 2018. Also our SiC activity in our factory in Texas is developing according to plan and we delivered wafers for product qualification. This will result in first SiC production revenue in the second half of this year.
I am excited about the progress made with the products for molecular biology applications. One of our customers, a major player in the field of next generation DNA sequencing, has passed FDA approval for oncology applications. As these tests identify biomarkers in tumor samples for a growing amount of FDA approved therapies, the market for these semiconductor-based test devices will exponentially increase for a while. This is an example of the unique specialty processes X-FAB develops with its customers for a wide range of applications and in particular for the medical market."
The Board of Directors noted the resignation of Mr. Matthias Bopp as board member. The Board decided to fill the vacant mandate temporarily with Ms. Chris Juliam until the actual nomination by the next shareholder meeting.
The third quarter results will be communicated on November 7th, 2017.
About X-FAB
X-FAB is the leading analog/mixed-signal and MEMS foundry group manufacturing silicon wafers for automotive, industrial, consumer, medical and other applications. Its customers worldwide benefit from the highest quality standards, manufacturing excellence and innovative solutions by using X-FAB's modular CMOS processes in geometries ranging from 1.0 to 0.13 µm, and its special BCD, SOI and MEMS long-lifetime processes. X-FAB's analog-digital integrated circuits (mixed-signal ICs), sensors and micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) are manufactured at six production facilities in Germany, France, Malaysia and the U.S. X-FAB employs more than 3,800 people worldwide.
Forward-looking information
This press release may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements regarding or based upon our management's current intentions, beliefs or expectations relating to, among other things, X-FAB's future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies or developments in the industry in which we operate. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied thereby. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein.
Forward-looking statements contained in this press release regarding trends or current activities should not be taken as a report that such trends or activities will continue in the future. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.
The information contained in this press release is subject to change without notice. No re-report or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, reasonableness or completeness of the information contained herein and no reliance should be placed on it.
|
Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss
|in thousands of USD
|
Quarter
ended
|
Quarter
ended
|
Quarter
ended
|
Half-year
|
Half-Year
|Revenue
|139,340
|118,480
|147,942
|287,282
|225,010
|Cost of sales
|-115,409
|-94,153
|-118,633
|-234,042
|-181,363
|Gross Profit
|23,931
|24,327
|29,309
|53,240
|43,647
|Research and development expenses
|-6,697
|-5,479
|-7,503
|-14,200
|-10,899
|Selling expenses
|-2,151
|-1,847
|-2,371
|-4,522
|-3,551
|General and administrative expenses
|-6,938
|-4,671
|-7,768
|-14,707
|-9,601
|Rental income and expenses from investment properties
|954
|-444
|56
|1,010
|-787
|Other income and other expenses
|73
|230
|-170
|-98
|145
|Operating profit
|9,171
|12,116
|11,553
|20,723
|18,954
|Finance income
|24,928
|1,776
|712
|25,641
|1,796
|Finance costs
|-10,127
|-1,031
|-947
|-11,074
|-4,559
|Net financial result
|14,802
|745
|-235
|14,567
|-2,763
|Profit before taxes
|23,972
|12,861
|11,318
|35,290
|16,191
|Income tax
|122
|-8
|-104
|17
|-95
|Profit for the period
|24,094
|12,853
|11,214
|35,307
|16,096
|Income before interest and depreciation
|23,144
|24,403
|25,088
|48,233
|43,117
|
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
|in thousands of USD
|
Half-Year ended
|
Half-Year ended
|
Year ended
audited
|ASSETS
|Non-current assets
|Property, plant and equipment
|289,443
|241,680
|265,472
|Investment properties
|8,856
|9,281
|9,143
|Intangible assets
|6,789
|6,928
|7,874
|Non-current investments
|394
|209
|190
|Other non-current assets
|146
|62
|36
|Deferred tax assets
|23,454
|14,663
|19,904
|Total non-current assets
|329,082
|272,824
|302,619
|Current assets
|Inventories
|97,408
|70,996
|88,972
|Trade and other receivables
|69,529
|79,000
|77,292
|Other assets
|25,941
|30,421
|18,881
|Cash and cash equivalents
|350,307
|43,536
|104,157
|Total current assets
|543,186
|223,954
|289,302
|TOTAL ASSETS
|872,268
|496,777
|591,921
|EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|Equity
|Share capital
|432,745
|265,231
|265,231
|Share premium
|349,446
|264,535
|255,262
|Retained earnings
|-161,173
|-226,329
|-196,506
|Cumulative translation adjustment
|-574
|-644
|-879
|Treasury shares
|-770
|-10,043
|-770
|Total equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
|619,674
|292,750
|322,338
|Non-controlling interests
|365
|368
|400
|Total equity
|620,039
|293,119
|322,738
|Non-current liabilities
|Non-current loans and borrowings
|124,151
|93,003
|132,407
|Other non-current liabilities and provisions
|8,376
|1,584
|8,481
|Total non-current liabilities
|132,527
|94,587
|140,888
|Current liabilities
|Trade payables
|29,674
|15,762
|49,032
|Current loans and borrowings
|34,534
|29,244
|31,432
|Other current liabilities and provisions
|55,496
|64,066
|47,831
|Total current liabilities
|119,702
|109,072
|128,295
|TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|872,268
|496,777
|591,921
|
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow
|in thousands of USD
|
Quarter
ended
|
Half-Year
ended
|
Half-year
ended
|
Half-Year
ended
31 Dec 2016
|Income before taxes
|23,972
|35,290
|16,191
|26,260
|Reconciliation of net income to cash flow arising from operating activities:
|-3,507
|12,461
|26,146
|25,236
|Depreciation and amortization, before effect of grants and subsidies
|13,973
|27,509
|24,162
|25,995
|Recognized investment grants and subsidies netted with depreciation and amortization
|-947
|-1,862
|-1,781
|-1,077
|Interest income and expenses (net)
|817
|1,649
|2,166
|2,268
|Loss/(gain) on the sale of plant, property and equipment (net)
|0
|0
|-215
|-16
|Loss/(gain) on the change in fair value of derivatives (net)
|-7,573
|-7,739
|0
|280
|Other non-cash transactions (net)
|-9,777
|-7,096
|1,814
|-2,214
|Changes in working capital:
|4,589
|-10,470
|-34,001
|17,642
|Decrease/(increase) of trade receivables
|18,787
|8,877
|-33,995
|1,170
|Decrease/(increase) of other receivables prepaid expenses
|3,039
|-4,560
|-20,065
|10,236
|Decrease/(increase) of inventories
|-4,031
|-7,205
|-9,139
|-7,179
|(Decrease)/increase of trade payables
|-9,950
|-17,343
|2,942
|31,861
|(Decrease)/increase of other liabilities
|-3,257
|9,761
|26,256
|-18,446
|Income taxes (paid)/received
|-48
|-252
|-130
|-3,424
|Cash Flow from operating activities
|25,006
|37,029
|8,208
|65,713
|Cash Flow from investing activities:
|Payments for property, plant, equipment intangible assets
|-29,358
|-49,992
|-32,945
|-39,244
|Payments for investments
|0
|0
|-209
|-80
|Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired
|0
|0
|0
|-10,178
|Payments for loan investments to related parties
|-33
|-62
|-83
|-5,611
|Proceeds from loan investments related parties
|40
|81
|70
|5,670
|Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
|0
|1
|717
|19
|Interest received
|483
|797
|98
|176
|Cash Flow used in investing activities
|-28,867
|-49,175
|-32,352
|-49,249
|
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow con't
|in thousands of USD
|
Quarter
ended
|
Half-Year
ended
|
Half-year
ended
|
Half-Year
ended
31 Dec 2016
|Cash Flow from (used in) financing activities:
|Proceeds from loans and borrowings
|-10,073
|0
|9,525
|51,456
|Repayment of loans and borrowings
|-8,249
|-15,204
|-9,112
|-10,262
|Receipts from sale leaseback arrangements
|0
|0
|668
|5,523
|Payments of lease installments
|-626
|-1,239
|-690
|-869
|Receipt of government grants and subsidies
|0
|47
|2,433
|99
|Interest paid
|-727
|-1,389
|-1,307
|-1,536
|Gross proceeds from capital increase
|266,575
|266,575
|0
|0
|Direct cost related to capital increase
|-7,389
|-7,389
|0
|0
|Distribution to non-controlling interests
|0
|-11
|0
|-11
|Cash Flow from (used in) financing activities
|239,512
|241,390
|1,517
|44,400
|Effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on cash
|16,785
|16,906
|66
|-243
|Increase/(decrease) of cash and cash equivalents
|235,651
|229,243
|-22,629
|60,864
|Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
|97,871
|104,157
|66,098
|43,536
|Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|350,307
|350,307
|43,536
|104,157
