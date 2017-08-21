Intermediate declaration by the Board of Directors

During the second quarter of 2017, X-FAB posted sales of USD 139.3 million and net profit of USD 24.1 million or USD 0.18 per current outstanding share.

Compared to the second quarter of 2016, sales show an increase of 18%. Compared to the previous quarter sales were 6% lower due to lower subcontracted revenue from consumer products. Gross profit was USD 23.9 million, a decrease of 2% compared to the same quarter last year and a decrease of 18% compared to the previous quarter. The operating income was USD 9.2 million, a decrease of 24% compared to the same quarter of last year and a decrease of 21% compared to the previous quarter.

Net profit of the quarter was 87% higher compared to the same quarter last year and increased by 115% compared to the previous quarter, mainly due to the strong net financial result. The subcontracted business represented USD 3.2 million for the second quarter 2017 with a corresponding operating profit of USD 0.7 million.

Outlook

For the third quarter, X-FAB expects USD 138-143 million in revenue, with an EBITDA at about 19%. For the rest of the year, the company expects a further shift toward a higher share of automotive, industrial and medical business and is currently forecasting the subcontracted consumer business at zero. As a result, the company expects the EBITDA margin of the fourth quarter to come in at around 20%.

Rudi De Winter, CEO of X-FAB, comments: "X-FAB further increased utilization in its factories. The integration of X-FAB France is going well. As planned, we have delivered products for product qualification from X-FAB France on X-FAB's proprietary technologies to selected customers. We are planning first production starts this quarter.

The strong NRE revenue realized in the second quarter of 2017 in the amount of USD 13.0 million shows the strong interest in our technologies. It also is a good indicator for future production revenue. Sales in our core markets automotive, industrial and medical totaled USD 82.9 million, an increase of 24% compared to the same quarter last year and 7% higher compared to the previous quarter. The share of automotive, industrial and medical markets increased from 52.2% in the previous quarter to 59.4% in the second quarter of 2017. A higher exposure to our core end markets improves the overall visibility. Based on the strong automotive, industrial and medical outlook for next year, we have fine-tuned our CAPEX plan and pulled in a USD 40 million CAPEX in our factory in Malaysia to expand capacity by 4,000 wafer starts per month, which will become effective as of Q1 2018. Also our SiC activity in our factory in Texas is developing according to plan and we delivered wafers for product qualification. This will result in first SiC production revenue in the second half of this year.

I am excited about the progress made with the products for molecular biology applications. One of our customers, a major player in the field of next generation DNA sequencing, has passed FDA approval for oncology applications. As these tests identify biomarkers in tumor samples for a growing amount of FDA approved therapies, the market for these semiconductor-based test devices will exponentially increase for a while. This is an example of the unique specialty processes X-FAB develops with its customers for a wide range of applications and in particular for the medical market."

The Board of Directors noted the resignation of Mr. Matthias Bopp as board member. The Board decided to fill the vacant mandate temporarily with Ms. Chris Juliam until the actual nomination by the next shareholder meeting.

X-FAB Quarterly Conference Call

The third quarter results will be communicated on November 7th, 2017.

Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss in thousands of USD Quarter

ended

30 Jun 2017



Quarter

ended

30 Jun 2016



Quarter

ended

31 Mar 2017



Half-year

ended

30 Jun 2017



Half-Year

ended

30 Jun 2016



Revenue 139,340 118,480 147,942 287,282 225,010 Cost of sales -115,409 -94,153 -118,633 -234,042 -181,363 Gross Profit 23,931 24,327 29,309 53,240 43,647 Research and development expenses -6,697 -5,479 -7,503 -14,200 -10,899 Selling expenses -2,151 -1,847 -2,371 -4,522 -3,551 General and administrative expenses -6,938 -4,671 -7,768 -14,707 -9,601 Rental income and expenses from investment properties 954 -444 56 1,010 -787 Other income and other expenses 73 230 -170 -98 145 Operating profit 9,171 12,116 11,553 20,723 18,954 Finance income 24,928 1,776 712 25,641 1,796 Finance costs -10,127 -1,031 -947 -11,074 -4,559 Net financial result 14,802 745 -235 14,567 -2,763 Profit before taxes 23,972 12,861 11,318 35,290 16,191 Income tax 122 -8 -104 17 -95 Profit for the period 24,094 12,853 11,214 35,307 16,096 Income before interest and depreciation 23,144 24,403 25,088 48,233 43,117

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position in thousands of USD Half-Year ended

30 Jun 2017



Half-Year ended

30 Jun 2016



Year ended

31 Dec 2016

audited



ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 289,443 241,680 265,472 Investment properties 8,856 9,281 9,143 Intangible assets 6,789 6,928 7,874 Non-current investments 394 209 190 Other non-current assets 146 62 36 Deferred tax assets 23,454 14,663 19,904 Total non-current assets 329,082 272,824 302,619 Current assets Inventories 97,408 70,996 88,972 Trade and other receivables 69,529 79,000 77,292 Other assets 25,941 30,421 18,881 Cash and cash equivalents 350,307 43,536 104,157 Total current assets 543,186 223,954 289,302 TOTAL ASSETS 872,268 496,777 591,921 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity Share capital 432,745 265,231 265,231 Share premium 349,446 264,535 255,262 Retained earnings -161,173 -226,329 -196,506 Cumulative translation adjustment -574 -644 -879 Treasury shares -770 -10,043 -770 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 619,674 292,750 322,338 Non-controlling interests 365 368 400 Total equity 620,039 293,119 322,738 Non-current liabilities Non-current loans and borrowings 124,151 93,003 132,407 Other non-current liabilities and provisions 8,376 1,584 8,481 Total non-current liabilities 132,527 94,587 140,888 Current liabilities Trade payables 29,674 15,762 49,032 Current loans and borrowings 34,534 29,244 31,432 Other current liabilities and provisions 55,496 64,066 47,831 Total current liabilities 119,702 109,072 128,295 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 872,268 496,777 591,921

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow in thousands of USD Quarter

ended

30 Jun 2017



Half-Year

ended

30 Jun 2017



Half-year

ended

30 Jun 2016



Half-Year

ended

31 Dec 2016



Income before taxes 23,972 35,290 16,191 26,260 Reconciliation of net income to cash flow arising from operating activities: -3,507 12,461 26,146 25,236 Depreciation and amortization, before effect of grants and subsidies 13,973 27,509 24,162 25,995 Recognized investment grants and subsidies netted with depreciation and amortization -947 -1,862 -1,781 -1,077 Interest income and expenses (net) 817 1,649 2,166 2,268 Loss/(gain) on the sale of plant, property and equipment (net) 0 0 -215 -16 Loss/(gain) on the change in fair value of derivatives (net) -7,573 -7,739 0 280 Other non-cash transactions (net) -9,777 -7,096 1,814 -2,214 Changes in working capital: 4,589 -10,470 -34,001 17,642 Decrease/(increase) of trade receivables 18,787 8,877 -33,995 1,170 Decrease/(increase) of other receivables prepaid expenses 3,039 -4,560 -20,065 10,236 Decrease/(increase) of inventories -4,031 -7,205 -9,139 -7,179 (Decrease)/increase of trade payables -9,950 -17,343 2,942 31,861 (Decrease)/increase of other liabilities -3,257 9,761 26,256 -18,446 Income taxes (paid)/received -48 -252 -130 -3,424 Cash Flow from operating activities 25,006 37,029 8,208 65,713 Cash Flow from investing activities: Payments for property, plant, equipment intangible assets -29,358 -49,992 -32,945 -39,244 Payments for investments 0 0 -209 -80 Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired 0 0 0 -10,178 Payments for loan investments to related parties -33 -62 -83 -5,611 Proceeds from loan investments related parties 40 81 70 5,670 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 0 1 717 19 Interest received 483 797 98 176 Cash Flow used in investing activities -28,867 -49,175 -32,352 -49,249

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow con't in thousands of USD Quarter

ended

30 Jun 2017



Half-Year

ended

30 Jun 2017



Half-year

ended

30 Jun 2016



Half-Year

ended 31 Dec 2016



Cash Flow from (used in) financing activities: Proceeds from loans and borrowings -10,073 0 9,525 51,456 Repayment of loans and borrowings -8,249 -15,204 -9,112 -10,262 Receipts from sale leaseback arrangements 0 0 668 5,523 Payments of lease installments -626 -1,239 -690 -869 Receipt of government grants and subsidies 0 47 2,433 99 Interest paid -727 -1,389 -1,307 -1,536 Gross proceeds from capital increase 266,575 266,575 0 0 Direct cost related to capital increase -7,389 -7,389 0 0 Distribution to non-controlling interests 0 -11 0 -11 Cash Flow from (used in) financing activities 239,512 241,390 1,517 44,400 Effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on cash 16,785 16,906 66 -243 Increase/(decrease) of cash and cash equivalents 235,651 229,243 -22,629 60,864 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 97,871 104,157 66,098 43,536 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 350,307 350,307 43,536 104,157

