ProPhotonix Announces Update re. New Restricted Line Stock

(Salem, New Hampshire, August 21, 2017) Further to the Company's announcement on 17 August 2017, ProPhotonix Limited (OTC: STKR; London Stock Exchange - AIM: PPIX), a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules, with operations in Ireland and the United Kingdom, announces that, due to an administrative error, admission of 22,042,143 of the Company's existing common shares of $0.001 each ("Common Shares"), trading under the Company's existing ISIN (US7434651060) being transferred to the Company's new restricted line of common shares, represented by the ISIN (USU743121142) and new ticker (AIM: PPIR) ("Restricted Line Stock"), has been delayed to 8.00 a.m. today, 21 August 2017.

Contact:

ProPhotonix Limited Tim Losik, President and CEO Tel: +1 603 893 8778 ir@prophotonix.com Stockdale Securities Limited Tom Griffiths / David Coaten Tel: +44 (0) 20 7601 6100 Nominated Adviser and Broker

About ProPhotonix

ProPhotonix Limited, headquartered in Salem, New Hampshire, is a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules for industry leading OEMs and medical equipment companies. In addition, the Company distributes premium diodes for Ushio (formerly OCLARO), Osram, QSI, Panasonic, and Sony. The Company serves a wide range of markets including the machine vision, industrial inspection, security, and medical markets. ProPhotonix has offices and subsidiaries in the U.S., Ireland, U.K., and Europe. For more information about ProPhotonix and its innovative products, visit the Company's web site at www.prophotonix.com.

