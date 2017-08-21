Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-08-21 08:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Date Event Shortnam Issuer Market e ================================================================================ 21.08.2017 Government LTGCB000 Lietuvos Respublikos VLN securities auction 24B Vyriausybe LTGNB000 24B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.08.2017- Interim report, 6 AMG1L Amber Grid VLN 25.08.2017 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.08.2017- Interim report, 6 RJR1R Rigas juvelierizstradajumu RIG 25.08.2017 months rupnica -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.08.2017- Interim report, 6 LJM1R Latvijas Juras medicinas RIG 25.08.2017 months centrs -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.08.2017 Dividend record NHCBHFFT Baltic Horizon Fund / TLN date Northern Horizon Capital -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.08.2017 Coupon payment date ABLV0185 ABLV Bank RIG 18A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.08.2017 Coupon payment date ABLV0070 ABLV Bank RIG 18B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.08.2017 Extraordinary SNG1L Snaige VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.08.2017 Investors event NHCBHFFT Baltic Horizon Fund / TLN Northern Horizon Capital -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.08.2017 Interim report, 6 LOK1R Daugavpils Lokomotivju RIG months Remonta Rupnica -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.08.2017 Interim report, 6 LGD1L LITGRID VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.08.2017- Interim report, 6 PRX Reverta RIG 31.08.2017 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.08.2017 Dividend payment NHCBHFFT Baltic Horizon Fund / TLN date Northern Horizon Capital -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.08.2017- Interim report, 6 RER1R Rigas elektromašinbuves RIG 31.08.2017 months rupnica -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.08.2017- Interim report, 6 ABLV ABLV Bank RIG 31.08.2017 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.08.2017- Interim report, 6 BIB Baltic International Bank RIG 31.08.2017 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.08.2017- Interim report, 6 BRE Baltic RE Group RIG 31.08.2017 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.08.2017 Coupon payment date EXPC1400 ExpressCredit RIG 18A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.08.2017 Nominal value EXPC1400 ExpressCredit RIG change 18A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.08.2017 Coupon payment date EXPC1500 ExpressCredit RIG 20A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.08.2017 Coupon payment date VIAS1250 VIA SMS group RIG 19A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.08.2017- Interim report, 6 RKB1R Rigas kugu buvetava RIG 31.08.2017 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.08.2017- Interim report, 6 TKB1R Tosmares kugubuvetava RIG 31.08.2017 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.08.2017 Interim report, 6 LSC1R Latvijas kugnieciba RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.08.2017 Investors event LGD1L LITGRID VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.08.2017 Coupon payment date MAYB0700 Mainor Ülemiste TLN 18A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.08.2017 Coupon payment date ABLV0075 ABLV Bank RIG 19B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.08.2017 Coupon payment date ABLV0225 ABLV Bank RIG 19A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.08.2017- Interim report, 6 VIAS VIA SMS group RIG 31.08.2017 months --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



For more information please visit full investor calendar: http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.