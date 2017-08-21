Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-08-21 08:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Date Event Shortnam Issuer Market e ================================================================================ 21.08.2017 Government LTGCB000 Lietuvos Respublikos VLN securities auction 24B Vyriausybe LTGNB000 24B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.08.2017- Interim report, 6 AMG1L Amber Grid VLN 25.08.2017 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.08.2017- Interim report, 6 RJR1R Rigas juvelierizstradajumu RIG 25.08.2017 months rupnica -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.08.2017- Interim report, 6 LJM1R Latvijas Juras medicinas RIG 25.08.2017 months centrs -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.08.2017 Dividend record NHCBHFFT Baltic Horizon Fund / TLN date Northern Horizon Capital -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.08.2017 Coupon payment date ABLV0185 ABLV Bank RIG 18A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.08.2017 Coupon payment date ABLV0070 ABLV Bank RIG 18B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.08.2017 Extraordinary SNG1L Snaige VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.08.2017 Investors event NHCBHFFT Baltic Horizon Fund / TLN Northern Horizon Capital -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.08.2017 Interim report, 6 LOK1R Daugavpils Lokomotivju RIG months Remonta Rupnica -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.08.2017 Interim report, 6 LGD1L LITGRID VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.08.2017- Interim report, 6 PRX Reverta RIG 31.08.2017 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.08.2017 Dividend payment NHCBHFFT Baltic Horizon Fund / TLN date Northern Horizon Capital -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.08.2017- Interim report, 6 RER1R Rigas elektromašinbuves RIG 31.08.2017 months rupnica -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.08.2017- Interim report, 6 ABLV ABLV Bank RIG 31.08.2017 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.08.2017- Interim report, 6 BIB Baltic International Bank RIG 31.08.2017 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.08.2017- Interim report, 6 BRE Baltic RE Group RIG 31.08.2017 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.08.2017 Coupon payment date EXPC1400 ExpressCredit RIG 18A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.08.2017 Nominal value EXPC1400 ExpressCredit RIG change 18A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.08.2017 Coupon payment date EXPC1500 ExpressCredit RIG 20A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.08.2017 Coupon payment date VIAS1250 VIA SMS group RIG 19A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.08.2017- Interim report, 6 RKB1R Rigas kugu buvetava RIG 31.08.2017 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.08.2017- Interim report, 6 TKB1R Tosmares kugubuvetava RIG 31.08.2017 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.08.2017 Interim report, 6 LSC1R Latvijas kugnieciba RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.08.2017 Investors event LGD1L LITGRID VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.08.2017 Coupon payment date MAYB0700 Mainor Ülemiste TLN 18A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.08.2017 Coupon payment date ABLV0075 ABLV Bank RIG 19B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.08.2017 Coupon payment date ABLV0225 ABLV Bank RIG 19A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.08.2017- Interim report, 6 VIAS VIA SMS group RIG 31.08.2017 months --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
For more information please visit full investor calendar: http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en
Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/
Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
Date Event Shortnam Issuer Market e ================================================================================ 21.08.2017 Government LTGCB000 Lietuvos Respublikos VLN securities auction 24B Vyriausybe LTGNB000 24B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.08.2017- Interim report, 6 AMG1L Amber Grid VLN 25.08.2017 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.08.2017- Interim report, 6 RJR1R Rigas juvelierizstradajumu RIG 25.08.2017 months rupnica -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.08.2017- Interim report, 6 LJM1R Latvijas Juras medicinas RIG 25.08.2017 months centrs -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.08.2017 Dividend record NHCBHFFT Baltic Horizon Fund / TLN date Northern Horizon Capital -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.08.2017 Coupon payment date ABLV0185 ABLV Bank RIG 18A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.08.2017 Coupon payment date ABLV0070 ABLV Bank RIG 18B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.08.2017 Extraordinary SNG1L Snaige VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.08.2017 Investors event NHCBHFFT Baltic Horizon Fund / TLN Northern Horizon Capital -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.08.2017 Interim report, 6 LOK1R Daugavpils Lokomotivju RIG months Remonta Rupnica -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.08.2017 Interim report, 6 LGD1L LITGRID VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.08.2017- Interim report, 6 PRX Reverta RIG 31.08.2017 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.08.2017 Dividend payment NHCBHFFT Baltic Horizon Fund / TLN date Northern Horizon Capital -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.08.2017- Interim report, 6 RER1R Rigas elektromašinbuves RIG 31.08.2017 months rupnica -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.08.2017- Interim report, 6 ABLV ABLV Bank RIG 31.08.2017 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.08.2017- Interim report, 6 BIB Baltic International Bank RIG 31.08.2017 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.08.2017- Interim report, 6 BRE Baltic RE Group RIG 31.08.2017 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.08.2017 Coupon payment date EXPC1400 ExpressCredit RIG 18A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.08.2017 Nominal value EXPC1400 ExpressCredit RIG change 18A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.08.2017 Coupon payment date EXPC1500 ExpressCredit RIG 20A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.08.2017 Coupon payment date VIAS1250 VIA SMS group RIG 19A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.08.2017- Interim report, 6 RKB1R Rigas kugu buvetava RIG 31.08.2017 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.08.2017- Interim report, 6 TKB1R Tosmares kugubuvetava RIG 31.08.2017 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.08.2017 Interim report, 6 LSC1R Latvijas kugnieciba RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.08.2017 Investors event LGD1L LITGRID VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.08.2017 Coupon payment date MAYB0700 Mainor Ülemiste TLN 18A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.08.2017 Coupon payment date ABLV0075 ABLV Bank RIG 19B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.08.2017 Coupon payment date ABLV0225 ABLV Bank RIG 19A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.08.2017- Interim report, 6 VIAS VIA SMS group RIG 31.08.2017 months --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
For more information please visit full investor calendar: http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en
Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/
Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.