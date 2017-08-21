Telenor: Cecilie B. Heuch appointed EVP and Chief People Officer of Telenor Group

(Fornebu, Norway - 21 August 2017) -Telenor Group today announced that Cecilie B. Heuch has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer, effective 1st December 2017. Heuch succeeds Jon Erik Haug who will stay in his current role until Heuch joins Telenor. He will then seek new opportunities.

Cecilie B. Heuch, 51, is joining Telenor from DNV GL Group, and will also become member of Telenor's Group Executive Management team, reporting to President and Chief Executive Officer Sigve Brekke.

Heuch comes from the position as Chief HR Officer of DNV GL Group, a position she has held since 2006. Previous working experience includes different managerial positions in Norsk Hydro, including 4 years as Business Manager and Business Development Manager in Hydro Agri (today Yara) in Italy. Heuch holds a Master's Degree in International Relations from the London School of Economics, a Diploma of Business Studies from Henley Management College in the UK, and a degree from the Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris, in France.

Haug has been in Telenor Group since 1997 and has held a number of senior positions, including CMO Telenor Sweden, CEO Telenor Denmark and Chief People Officer since November 2012.

